Otter PR Acquires New $3 Million Headquarters in Downtown St. Petersburg
On November 15, 2022, St. Petersburg, Florida-based public relations company Otter PR closed on a new office in the heart of downtown St. Pete.SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 15, 2022, St. Petersburg, Florida-based public relations company Otter PR closed on a new office in the heart of downtown St. Pete. Located on 1st Ave N, the 8,000+ square foot office represents a massive commitment to growth and the biggest expansion yet for the fast-growing PR firm.
Otter PR’s new office in St. Petersburg will become the company’s headquarters, while their second office in Orlando will continue housing additional members of their team — a team that offers diverse perspectives to help its clients reach their unique PR goals.
Otter PR has consistently been recognized for its growth, recently being ranked as #1 among PR firms on review services like G2 and Clutch and earning several awards, such as one of the top PR firms in Florida and the fastest-growing PR firm in the United States by O’Dwyers. Since opening its doors in 2020, Otter PR has come a long way to where they are now.
Thanks to this extraordinary growth, Otter PR has gotten the opportunity to work with several high-profile clients, including Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola and e-commerce giant Alibaba. “We have been able to attract high-profile clients thanks to our tremendous reputation,” explains Otter PR co-founder and CEO Scott Bartnick. “We’re able to retain them because of our ability to consistently deliver results and superior quality service to our clients.”
By investing in this new office space, Otter PR is making a commitment to their company and their team, as well as solidifying the shores of St. Petersburg as their home. “Our team is growing rapidly, and as we bring on more new and exciting clients, we will need to grow our team even further,” says Dr. Jay Feldman, Otter PR’s co-founder and CMO. “This additional space will allow us to add more amazing people to our team, meaning we can take on more and bigger clients.”
The team at Otter PR doesn’t just anticipate this new space making a difference in the number of clients they can take on, however, but also the quality of service they can provide to both new and existing clients.
“We’re excited to have even more collaborative space,” says Bartnick. “Our new office will allow us to bring more clients in for meetings — something which we haven’t been able to do much in the past — and can help us further build those one-on-one relationships our clients have come to love about us.”
With this expansion into a new office, clients can expect even more great things from Otter PR. “Our success story might be an unlikely one — an engineer and a doctor coming together to start a public relations firm — but our results speak for themselves,” says Dr. Feldman. “We’ve been lucky to work with some great people to get us where we are today. As our team and client base continue to grow, we will continue to prove that we offer the best in public relations.”
