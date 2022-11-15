Wolf Administration Announces New Funding to Construct Gas Regulation Station in Monroe County

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project approval through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) that will increase natural gas capacity at the Smithfield Gateway Center in Monroe County.

“The PIPE program is crucial for building out pipelines to bring Pennsylvania’s abundant natural gas resources to households and businesses,” said Sec. Weaver. “Investments made through this program enable us to take greater advantage of the natural gas right under our feet while creating jobs and sometimes even lowering energy bills.”

At today’s CFA meeting, Pocono Mountains Industries, Inc., on behalf of UGI Utilities, Inc., was approved for a $338,174 grant to increase the natural gas capacity through the construction of a new gas regulation station for the Smithfield Gateway Center in Smithfield Township. The total project cost is $690,150 and UGI Utilities will provide matching funds in the amount of $351,976.

Created by Governor Tom Wolf in November 2016, PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new economic base jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

