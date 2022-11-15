Emergency Local Town Hall Meetings to Force the Ford Government to Address our Unprecedented Public Hospital Crisis & Stop his Privatization Plan
The Ontario Health Coalition is holding a series of emergency town halls across Ontario by Zoom to force the Ford government to address the hospital crisis and take urgent action to support our local public hospitals instead of funneling millions into for-profit corporations to privatize our public hospital services.
All across Ontario people have banded together for a century or more to build up our local public hospitals. We have volunteered, fundraised and donated from our pay cheques because these are vital services for our communities. The Ford government's plan to privatize hospital services would dismantle our local public hospitals, taking the profitable services out to for-profit corporations and robbing them of desperately needed staff and funding. If the Ford government continues to ignore & downplay the staffing crisis -- and use the crisis as an excuse to privatize -- our community hospitals are at grave risk. We need real action, and hospitals alone cannot do it. We need to force the Ford government to finally help resolve the staffing and capacity crisis in our local public hospitals, and stop his privatization plan.
We are expecting large crowds at each town hall. Media are welcome.
When: See listing below, advance registration is required. Upon registering you will be sent a Zoom link.
Monday November 21
Ottawa at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkceuhrDgtGNzvhPL_KI4uWRJgjzvCrTbC
Tuesday November 22
Perth and Smith Falls at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwuf-ugpzkvHNeqQnRp7L6KdI0zWXB01_fT
Tuesday November 22
Chesley at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdeqhqj0tGdUFCj2_g1VaGLlcQZMMetV4
Wednesday November 23
Waterloo at 7:00pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctc-iopz4vHtVCy9iQAFcyvN_Fay8rxvsZ
Thursday November 24
Niagara at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcuuvqz8uHdS5qlGvss3m_Q8Xqw-wK82E
Saturday November 26
Durham at 10:30 am
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcuGqqjsjHtFgd4SZPtePLRrTzcuf_nyU
Saturday November 26
Windsor at 12:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sd-GorDMiG9WDLWkExTnDdmBk64JH3dr9
Monday November 28
Clinton at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcO6oqT0vHtMUaDoZWyAVpy1lHTYQ8b0V
Monday November 28
Kingston at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtde2vqDssGtJZc6pWXLorrjIwYwjL4796
Tuesday November 29
Toronto at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcu2tqjgjE9PHM1p8udav8Y1bRpjWAd7D
Tuesday November 29
Seaforth at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0oc-CspzgrGdLbCy1vCBcXSmkviORi6Cv0
Wednesday November 30
St. Marys at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcod-mgqTgsE9B4pcddOZWDmABWZt1YqdtX
Thursday December 1
Hamilton at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpc-igpzsjEtJ5T_bmVxiVr6Ko3Ortr8oY
For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402 (cell).