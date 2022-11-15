Emergency Local Town Hall Meetings to Force the Ford Government to Address our Unprecedented Public Hospital Crisis & Stop his Privatization Plan

/EIN News/ --

Attn: Assignment Editor

MEDIA ADVISORY

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

The Ontario Health Coalition is holding a series of emergency town halls across Ontario by Zoom to force the Ford government to address the hospital crisis and take urgent action to support our local public hospitals instead of funneling millions into for-profit corporations to privatize our public hospital services.

All across Ontario people have banded together for a century or more to build up our local public hospitals. We have volunteered, fundraised and donated from our pay cheques because these are vital services for our communities. The Ford government's plan to privatize hospital services would dismantle our local public hospitals, taking the profitable services out to for-profit corporations and robbing them of desperately needed staff and funding. If the Ford government continues to ignore & downplay the staffing crisis -- and use the crisis as an excuse to privatize -- our community hospitals are at grave risk. We need real action, and hospitals alone cannot do it. We need to force the Ford government to finally help resolve the staffing and capacity crisis in our local public hospitals, and stop his privatization plan.

We are expecting large crowds at each town hall. Media are welcome.

When: See listing below, advance registration is required. Upon registering you will be sent a Zoom link.

Monday November 21

Ottawa at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkceuhrDgtGNzvhPL_KI4uWRJgjzvCrTbC

Tuesday November 22

Perth and Smith Falls at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwuf-ugpzkvHNeqQnRp7L6KdI0zWXB01_fT

Tuesday November 22

Chesley at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdeqhqj0tGdUFCj2_g1VaGLlcQZMMetV4

Wednesday November 23

Waterloo at 7:00pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctc-iopz4vHtVCy9iQAFcyvN_Fay8rxvsZ

Thursday November 24

Niagara at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcuuvqz8uHdS5qlGvss3m_Q8Xqw-wK82E

Saturday November 26

Durham at 10:30 am

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcuGqqjsjHtFgd4SZPtePLRrTzcuf_nyU

Saturday November 26

Windsor at 12:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sd-GorDMiG9WDLWkExTnDdmBk64JH3dr9

Monday November 28

Clinton at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcO6oqT0vHtMUaDoZWyAVpy1lHTYQ8b0V

Monday November 28

Kingston at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtde2vqDssGtJZc6pWXLorrjIwYwjL4796

Tuesday November 29

Toronto at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcu2tqjgjE9PHM1p8udav8Y1bRpjWAd7D

Tuesday November 29

Seaforth at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0oc-CspzgrGdLbCy1vCBcXSmkviORi6Cv0

Wednesday November 30

St. Marys at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcod-mgqTgsE9B4pcddOZWDmABWZt1YqdtX

Thursday December 1

Hamilton at 7:00 pm

Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpc-igpzsjEtJ5T_bmVxiVr6Ko3Ortr8oY

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402 (cell).