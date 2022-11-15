Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Urges Homeowners to Have Their Heating and Plumbing Checked

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Davenport, Iowa - Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, is urging homeowners to have their heating and plumbing checked in preparation for the winter months that are fast approaching. Obviously, heating is vital during the cold months but they also want to emphasize that it is not just the heating system that needs to be working properly during the winter months but also the plumbing. The plumbing system in the home may suddenly stop working during the cold months because of frozen pipework or clogged up drains.

Obviously, ensuring that the furnace and home heating system are working properly during the winter months is essential. Furnace repair and maintenance is important to ensure that the heating system will be working properly, especially during the cold months. Northwest Plumbing offers service partner agreements to ensure that the heating system undergoes regular preventative maintenance not just to ensure that the system will be working properly when it is needed but also to prevent expensive repairs in the future. They offer preventative maintenance plans for one furnace at $99 per year or $8.25 per month. This will include an annual furnace check and as a service partner, there will be no weekend or after hours charges. And better still, there is also an option of having a service partner agreement for heating, plumbing, and cooling. For those who want to know more about Northwest Plumbing Heating and AC, they also have a YouTube channel.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “To help you keep your furnace, air conditioner and plumbing in top shape, we’ve created our service partner agreement. This annual preventative maintenance plan will allow you to become a Northwest partner. When you become a service partner of Northwest, you will receive several benefits.”

The benefits of becoming a service partner of Northwest Plumbing include: priority service for all of the service partner’s needs; no emergency service fees so there will no worries about having to pay charges for weekend and after hours services; one high-performance tune-up each year for the unit or units indicated in the agreement; 10 percent discount for as long as the customer is a service partner with Northwest; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, which means they will correct anything that the customer is not satisfied with or the customer will not need to pay; postcard reminders for annual maintenance check; services provided by professional and qualified technicians; and transferable agreement, which means it can be transferred to the customer’s new home or to the buyer of the home.

And for the convenience of their customers, they are also offering affordable financing options that are available through their partner, GreenSky®. Once the application of the customer for financing has been approved, they will get a shopping pass that will be valid for four months. This shopping pass can be used for any of the customer’s projects with Northwest that are done within the four month period.

Founded in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has evolved into one of the top providers of residential heating, cooling services, and plumbing in the Quad Cities and in the neighboring areas. Currently, they have been providing their services to residents of the Quad Cities, that is made up of Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa; Rock Island and Moline, Illinois; and the areas close by in Scott, Rock Island, Henry, Cedar, Muscatine, and Clinton counties.

Bill Durand says, “Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC is an honored member of the Nexstar Network. Being a part of this group of industry leaders means that we are dedicated to earning your both your respect and your business.”

When in need of heating and plumbing services, people can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open 24 hours a day, at any day of the week. Those who want to know more about the company can check out their latest news article.

