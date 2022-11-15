Submit Release
Mitratech Awarded Coveted “Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” Recognition by LegalTech Breakthrough for the 2nd Year in a Row

The consecutive awards recognize Mitratech for its continued excellence in software development and global product deployment

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global leader in enterprise legal, compliance, and HR software solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough “Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” for the second year in a row.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the legal technology industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of top-performing companies and solutions. This year’s program attracted more than 1,400 nominations worldwide.

“This recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough highlights our commitment to providing customers with legal and compliance solutions that are designed to meet both today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. “Mitratech’s legal platform remains the industry leader because we are listening to our customers, delivering what they need most, and breaking barriers in the way we integrate solutions and simplify use. There’s a lot more to come in 2023.”

Mitratech solutions empower more than 7,700 organizations worldwide, with users spanning more than 160 countries.

“It’s never been more important for organizations to have access to modern, easy-to-use solutions for automating the complexity that exists in corporate legal and driving compliance. These organizations spend an inordinate amount of time juggling multiple technology partners and encountering common point solution frustrations — including incompatible features, custom code, and no API integrations,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “As the lines continue to blur across Legal, Risk & Compliance, and Human Resources, Mitratech remains the trusted partner in driving clarity and collaboration across all these functions. Their cutting-edge legal and compliance solutions make them our pick for 'Overall LegalTech Company of the Year' for the second straight year. Congratulations to Mitratech!”

The award comes on the heels of several significant industry acknowledgments in 2022, including recognition as a Global CyberTech100 company; technology leader in the SPARK Matrix Vendor Risk Management Report; leader in the “Quadrant SPARK Matrix GRC” report; recipient of Built In’s 2022 “Best Places To Work” Award; and “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” recognition at the 2022 HR Tech Awards for Mitratech’s Tracker I-9.

The consecutive awards recognize Mitratech for its continued excellence in software development and global product deployment

