Centrilogic Named a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape Report for Canadian Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA49811122, November 2022).

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment evaluated 11 Canadian providers of datacenter colocation and interconnection services to support IT buyers when making decisions to outsource these critical functions to third-party vendors. Each vendor’s current capabilities and strategies relating to their datacenter colocation and interconnection service offerings were evaluated against a comprehensive set of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Upon rigorous review and evaluation of all 11 vendors included in the IDC MarketScape, Centrilogic was positioned as a Leader.

Since the company’s founding in 2007, Centrilogic has grown its global datacenter footprint to 18 strategic locations throughout Canada, the USA, and EMEA. The company has a strong track record of architecting and delivering strategic colocation, interconnection, and managed services for mid-market and enterprise organizations across a wide range of industries. Centrilogic has also evolved its portfolio of services and solutions through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which now includes IT strategy and consulting, public and private Cloud professional and managed services, application development and management, data analytics and business intelligence, and cybersecurity. With this depth of service capabilities, Centrilogic is uniquely positioned to design, build, and manage an end-to-end digital platform for Canadian and multinational organizations.

“A strong foundation of datacenter colocation and interconnection services can enable companies to accelerate their IT transformation journeys, facilitate the seamless adoption and integration of new technologies, and drive business value and competitive advantage faster,” says Robert Offley, President and CEO of Centrilogic. “We are proud to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape. This recognition validates the team of experts we have at Centrilogic and further demonstrates our commitment to helping our clients realize their full digital potential through the delivery, integration, and management of innovative technologies.”

Centrilogic has been positioned in previous IDC MarketScape reports, including:

IDC MarketScape: Canadian Public IaaS 2015 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA1SSC15, February 2015) – A Major Player

IDC MarketScape: Canadian Data Centre Operations and Management 2016 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA40622416, September 2016) – A Major Player

IDC MarketScape: Canadian Infrastructure as a Service Providers 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA4321418, February 2018) – A Major Player

IDC MarketScape: Canadian Datacenter Operations and Management 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA44463419, April 2019) – A Major Player

IDC MarketScape: Canadian Cloud Professional Services Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #CA46215320) – A Major Player



About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – from multicloud management to next-gen applications and strategic services – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.

