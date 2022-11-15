PBSA Market Growth US$ 80 Million by 2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly butylene succinate-co-butylene adipate (PBSA) market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. PBSA market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

PBSA market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Poly butylene succinate-co-butylene adipate (PBSA) is a biodegradable, semi-crystalline polyester produced by co-condensation of succinic and adipate acid with 1-4-butanediol. All three building blocks can be produced either from renewable feedstock such as glucose and sucrose via fermentation or from petroleum-based feesstock. PBSA is a very attractive biopolymer because its mechanical properties and service temperatures are comparable with those of widely used polyolefins.



PBSA market size is estimated to be worth US$ 44 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 80 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.7% during the review period.

Segmentation by Types: -

Biodegradable PBSA

Compostable PBSA

Segmentation by Applications: -

Packaging

Agriculture

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Kingfa

Sinopec

Detailed TOC of Global and United States PBSA Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global PBSA Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global PBSA Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

