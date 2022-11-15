Laurentian Bank of Canada declares dividend on its preferred shares

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Bank”) declared today a dividend of $0.2576875 on the preferred shares Series 13, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.



The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The preferred shares are eligible shares under the Bank’s Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the “Plan”). Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued common shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable investment price as defined in the Plan, less a discount of 2%, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at service@computershare.com, or by mail 1,500 Robert-Bourassa Blvd, Montreal, QC H3A 3S8. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

Registered holders who participate in the Plan who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after December 15, 2022 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must deliver written to Computershare Trust of Canada at the above address by no later than December 7, 2022. Beneficial or non-registered holder who participate in the Plan and who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after December 15, 2022 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to terminate participation in the Plan in advance of December 7, 2022.

