Roadtrippers Releases 2023 Holiday Gift Guide, Including 30 Items Curated With Adventurers in Mind

Roadtrippers' in-house travel experts share affordable stocking stuffer ideas for every type of road traveler, starting at just $8.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool that helps roadtrippers turn their trips into adventures, is sharing its team's hand-picked recommendations for the best road travel gifts this holiday season in its 2023 Holiday Gift Guide.

Roadtrippers' in-house travel experts have compiled their favorite giftable items that have helped them make the most of their road trip adventures. Gift ideas begin at just $8 and range from ideas for roadtrippers, campers, outdoor enthusiasts, and more.

"At Roadtrippers, we love to share insider tips so our users can make the most of their road trip adventures," said Roadpass Digital VP of Content, Stephanie Puglisi. "We tapped into our team's own first-hand road trip experiences to curate the best gift ideas for other road travelers. We're proud to share these staff picks in this year's gift guide."

Some highlights in this year's gift guide include:

America the Beautiful Pass: this gift is bound to encourage more outdoor adventure in the new year

Tabletop Fire Pit: this lightweight, portable, and easy-to-use fire pit is perfect for making more memories at the campground

Roadtrippers Route 66 Guide Book: this detailed guidebook includes the best Route 66 stops, accommodations, playlists, and more to make the most of this legendary road trip

Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband: simply pair with your favorite white noise app and enjoy better sleep out on the road

Car Door Step: make reaching your roof racks a breeze with this handy and balanced door step

To see the full 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, visit https://roadtrippers.com/magazine/roadtrippers-holiday-gift-guide-2022/.

Roadtrippers is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 38 million trips covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

Contact Information:

Lauren Lillis

Director, Marketing & Communi

media@roadpass.com



Related Images











Image 1: Roadtrippers Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment