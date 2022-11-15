Make An Impact Foundation Opens New Playground at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park

Partners include FOX5, City of Las Vegas, Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays, Kinross Nevada, Les Olson Company, Gene Haas Foundation, and Miracle® Recreation

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The new playground features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include classic equipment such as challenging climbers, overhead events and slides, and innovative elements like the Mini City Truck, which provides younger children an inclusive, fun and friendly play experience. The play space also includes poured-in-place rubber safety surfacing by No Fault® Surfaces.

“Making an impact in children’s lives is a priority for our Foundation,” explained Dale Gillmore, Founder and Board Chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “We’re excited to return to Las Vegas in 2022 as we continue to expand our national #MAIFKidsPlay project across the United States. It’s not lost on us how fortunate we are to partner with these amazing businesses, FOX5 and Miracle Recreation to make an impact in Las Vegas.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make An Impact Foundation worked with FOX5 and their Super Build Playground initiative to bring together community partners committed to serving the families of Southern Nevada. FOX5 documented the entire build from demolition to installation and will televise the grand opening of W. Wayne Bunker Family Park LIVE on FOX5 News. This new playground is made possible through amazing businesses of Las Vegas, including Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays, Kinross Nevada, Les Olson Company, and Gene Haas Foundation.

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 1-3pm today at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, located at 7351 W. Alexander Road. A DJ will spin some family-friendly tunes to further add to the excitement of this new playground opening and local children will take part in the festivities.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

About FOX5 KVVU:

Serving the Las Vegas community with The Most Local News, FOX5 KVVU delivers 15.5 hours of LIVE local content per day with FOX5 News, and its local lifestyle show MORE Local Las Vegas. Since 1998, FOX5 has been breaking the mold when it comes to local television, being internationally recognized for its franchises such as the FOX5 Surprise Squad, Super Build, and our Take 5 to Care community outreach program. FOX5 is proud to be the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders and home of The RebZone, the Official UNLV Coaches Show for the UNLV Football team and Runnin’ Rebels. The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network furthers FOX5’s commitment to serve and inform Southern Nevada. To learn more about the station, visit www.FOX5Vegas.com.





