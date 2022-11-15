Rising Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis Cases Will Drive Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Mucosal Atomization Devices Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the mucosal atomization devices market, the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world propels the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market. Allergic rhinitis refers to a range of symptoms that affect the nose and are brought by breathing allergens such as pollen, dust, or animal dander. Sinuses refer to the hollow areas in the bones of the forehead, cheekbones, and between the eyes region and when the tissue lining the sinuses become inflamed or swollen is known as sinusitis. Mucosal atomization devices are used to provide budesonide as a topical nasal steroid spray in chronic rhinosinusitis treatment. According to the data published by ‘Sinus and Allergy Wellness Centre’, a US-based organization, in the United States, in 2020, sinusitis has impacted 300 million or 11.6% of American adults. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world drives the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market.

Request for a sample of the global mucosal atomization devices market report

The global mucosal atomization devices market size is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2021 to $0.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mucosal atomization devices market is expected to grow to $0.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.76%.

Strategic partnerships are key trends gaining popularity in the mucosal atomization devices market. Major companies operating in mucosal atomization devices market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Pulmodyne Inc, a US-based company that provides drug atomization delivery, partnered with Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Inc, a UK-based company with this partnership, The EZ-Spray Atomization System will start to be distributed by Pulmodyne through its current channels. The cooperation aims to advance industry innovation in addition to distribution, and this connection will enable the two seasoned businesses to quickly optimize product designs.

Major players in the mucosal atomization devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Kurve Therapeutics, Cook, Medica Holdings LLC, Life-Assist Inc, MedTree (BTME Group Ltd), Integra LifeSciences, BVM Meditech Private Limited, Drive Medical, DS Medical, Wolfetory Medical Inc, MILA International and Magal Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

The global mucosal atomization devices market analysis is segmented by type into nasal atomization devices, fiber-optic atomization devices, laryngo-tracheal atomization devices, bottle atomizer devices; by technology into gas propelled atomization devices, electrical atomization devices; by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics.

North America was the largest region in the mucosal atomization devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the mucosal atomization devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the mucosal atomization devices market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Mucosal Atomization Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide mucosal atomization devices market forecast size and growth, mucosal atomization devices market segments and geographies, mucosal atomization devices market trends, mucosal atomization devices market drivers and restraints, mucosal atomization devices market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment, Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipment, ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment, Hearing Implants, Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment, Nasal Splints), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Indirect Laryngoscope, Direct Laryngoscope), By Product (Video Laryngoscopes, Standard Laryngoscopes, Fiber-Optic Laryngoscopes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Examination Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Route Of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery), By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other Patient Care Settings), By Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/