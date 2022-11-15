The Rise In Geriatric Population Is Expected To Drive The Bifurcation Lesions Market As Per The Business Research Company's Bifurcation Lesions Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the bifurcation lesions market, the increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the bifurcation lesions market. People whose age is more than 60 years are more likely to suffer a heart attack, a stroke, or develop coronary heart disease and heart failure than younger people. In such cases, bifurcation lesions help treat the blood clots to allow adequate blood flow to your heart. For instance, according to a report by United Nations on World Population Ageing 2019, 703 million people worldwide were 65 or older in 2019, and the older people population growth is predicted to double by 2050, reaching 1.5 billion. Additionally, approximately 7% of people between the ages of 45 and 65 have coronary artery disease (CAD), and this number rises to >20% for those over the age of 65. The prevalence of CAD increases with time in persons over 70 years, reaching a peak of approximately 30% in the decades following that age. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population will drive the bifurcation lesions market.

The global bifurcation lesions market size is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The bifurcation lesions market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.26%.

The advancement in devices used in imaging and procedures is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the bifurcation lesions market. Major companies operating in the market are concentrating their efforts on advancements in existing devices used in imaging and procedures. For instance, Advanced Bifurcation Systems (ABS), a clinical-stage medical device firm with a unique bifurcation stenting solution to standardize the treatment of all bifurcation lesions in coronary angioplasties, has a platform featuring the only modular self-aligning stent technology to evenly structure bifurcations. The ABS platform is a unique single system that reduces the need for repeat procedures and enables effective bifurcation stenting treatment.

Major players in the bifurcation lesions market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Spectranetics, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Abbott, Tryton Medical Inc, Advanced Bifurcation Systems, and Cook medical.

The global bifurcation lesions market segmentation is categorized by types into one-stent, two-stent; by application into coronary vascular, peripheral vascular.

North America was the largest region in the bifurcation lesions market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in bifurcation lesions market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

