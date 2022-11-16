Scottish Creators of ‘Diktionary.com’ Streamline Billions of Social Media Users with One Word
The Shetland Island entrepreneurs are reimagining social media platforms to embrace a new dynamic where “Your Word is Everything.”SCALLOWAY, SHETLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Statista.com, the average person has 8.5 social media handles, and with the top 5 platforms claiming active users in the billions, the task of keeping every profile straight is enormous. Meet Diktionary.com, the one-stop solution for streamlining our online presence. The brainchild of 2 Scottish entrepreneurs, Adrian Finnegan and Christopher Clough, Diktionary.com solves the endless list of platforms with just one word.
This dynamic duo is connecting people worldwide, one word at a time. Diktionary.com users can claim, or even create a word that best describes their personality, hobbies, or even business. That word is registered and locked in place just for that specific user, who then builds a profile linking all of their social media in one place.
“Forget the endless hashtags, @’s, and long URLs. With Diktionary.com, your total online presence is reduced to a single memorable word! Imagine one destination streamlining a social media footprint from Facebook to TikTok to Instagram, QQ to Youtube, LinkedIn, and more. A user chooses a word like ‘Stardust’ and now, once they register that word, they are officially known throughout the metaverse as ‘Stardust’, comments Adrian. “Now they can just say ’Look me up in the Diktionary, I’m Stardust’, and..bam..they’re connected. Easy to say, even easier to remember. It could even be a verbal business card.”, Chris adds.
In a nutshell – One Word to Rule Them All!
Diktionary.com is the natural evolution of freemium landing pages like linktr.ee or solo.to. It levels up the social media game by bringing much-needed organization to a chaotic web of links, profiles, and usernames. Diktionary.com is perfect for networking. A user can simply say or share their Diktionary.com word, and in one click, the recipient will find links to all the user’s profiles.
