Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,888 in the last 365 days.

Scottish Creators of ‘Diktionary.com’ Streamline Billions of Social Media Users with One Word

Diktionary_Logo

Diktionary_Logo

The Shetland Island entrepreneurs are reimagining social media platforms to embrace a new dynamic where “Your Word is Everything.”

SCALLOWAY, SHETLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Statista.com, the average person has 8.5 social media handles, and with the top 5 platforms claiming active users in the billions, the task of keeping every profile straight is enormous. Meet Diktionary.com, the one-stop solution for streamlining our online presence. The brainchild of 2 Scottish entrepreneurs, Adrian Finnegan and Christopher Clough, Diktionary.com solves the endless list of platforms with just one word.

This dynamic duo is connecting people worldwide, one word at a time. Diktionary.com users can claim, or even create a word that best describes their personality, hobbies, or even business. That word is registered and locked in place just for that specific user, who then builds a profile linking all of their social media in one place.

“Forget the endless hashtags, @’s, and long URLs. With Diktionary.com, your total online presence is reduced to a single memorable word! Imagine one destination streamlining a social media footprint from Facebook to TikTok to Instagram, QQ to Youtube, LinkedIn, and more. A user chooses a word like ‘Stardust’ and now, once they register that word, they are officially known throughout the metaverse as ‘Stardust’, comments Adrian. “Now they can just say ’Look me up in the Diktionary, I’m Stardust’, and..bam..they’re connected. Easy to say, even easier to remember. It could even be a verbal business card.”, Chris adds.

In a nutshell – One Word to Rule Them All!

Diktionary.com is the natural evolution of freemium landing pages like linktr.ee or solo.to. It levels up the social media game by bringing much-needed organization to a chaotic web of links, profiles, and usernames. Diktionary.com is perfect for networking. A user can simply say or share their Diktionary.com word, and in one click, the recipient will find links to all the user’s profiles.

The Shetland Island entrepreneurs are reimagining social media platforms to embrace a new dynamic where “Your Word is Everything.”

For more information, contact Adrian Finnegan at 0044 7512 368 897 or adrian@diktionary.com.

Adrian Finnegan
Diktionary.com
+44 7512 368897
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Scottish Creators of ‘Diktionary.com’ Streamline Billions of Social Media Users with One Word

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.