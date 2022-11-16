CoreStack Ranked #78 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Attributes 2207% Revenue Growth to the Growing Need for Cloud Governance
I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced it ranked #78 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. CoreStack grew 2207% during this 3-year period.
CoreStack’s chief executive officer, Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, says the increased demand for cloud governance at scale has been triggered by a compelling need to optimize cloud spend, while also ensuring security, streamlining operations and adhering to compliance. He attributes the company’s exponential revenue growth to its NextGen multi-cloud governance platform – a single solution that gives enterprises the ability to achieve cloud efficiencies with confidence. He said, "The accelerated shift to the cloud and resultant increase in the need for proactive cloud management has squarely put CoreStack in the center of key trends in cloud governance. CoreStack being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 illustrates the growing importance of the cloud and the massive strategic business opportunity it presents to enterprises.”
As CoreStack operations continue to expand globally, it is intensely focused on delivering innovative solutions to help enterprises gain confidence in the cloud and increase top-line revenues while improving bottom-line efficiencies.
CoreStack's NextGen multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its NextGen platform, such as a 40 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 50 percent decrease in cloud costs, and 100 percent compliance with security standards. The AI-powered cloud governance solution enables proactive multi-cloud governance and 360-degree visibility across a unified dashboard.
“Technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”
“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”
About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About CoreStack
CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, enabling reporting, recommendation, and remediation and providing single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
