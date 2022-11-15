FWC to meet Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in Panama City Beach

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person Nov. 30-Dec.1 at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort and Spa, 4144 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City Beach, FL, 32408. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. CST each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. There are several opportunities prior to the Commission meeting to provide comments. Also, time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting. Public speaking is organized using a speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker.

Additionally, at the end of the second day, Dec. 1, the Commission will provide no more than one hour for public comment on items not on the agenda. Those people who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to ensure their comments are not related to any agenda item. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 9:30 a.m. CT on Dec. 1.

Advance comments can be submitted using an online comment form or by mail at FWC Commissioners, 620 South Meridian Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32399. The deadline for submitting advance comments is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For the full Nov. 30-Dec. 1 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.