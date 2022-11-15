Ahead Of Florida’s Busy Holiday Travel Season, FLHSMV Launches Driver Safety Education Campaign

November 15, 2022





~ Statewide campaign to target Florida drivers, visitors during the busiest long-distance travel period of the year ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) launched the Safe Holiday Travel campaign to ensure the safety of all road users this holiday season. Millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways over the next two months, the busiest long-distance travel period of the year, and FLHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors throughout the holiday season on all aspects of safe driving.

The multi-phased safety messaging will be staggered throughout November and December, starting first with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road, so it’s critical to check your tires before hitting the road. In 2021, there were 2,811 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 176 serious bodily injuries and 32 fatalities.

“Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “As you prepare to hit the road this Thanksgiving, or at any point this holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip, always buckle up, and remember that safety is always in season.”

Last year, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday to Sunday), there were 4,585 crashes on Florida roads. The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the least crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day during that period.

2021 Thanksgiving Travel Crash Data

Day Crash Events Fatalities Serious Injuries Wed. 11/24 1,205 8 53 Thur. 11/25 687 12 45 Fri. 11/26 935 7 63 Sat. 11/27 962 13 57 Sun. 11/28 796 9 37 Totals 4,585 49 255 Source: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

“Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force this holiday season to keep our roadways safe,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Please make good decisions and Arrive Alive this holiday season. Never drive impaired.”

FLHSMV and its partners are committed to the safety of all motorists on our roads and educating everyone on safe driving throughout the holiday season – and year-round – because safety is always in season.

“The holidays are a joyful time of year, and many Floridians and visitors will be traveling and celebrating the season with family and friends,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “We encourage everyone to be mindful of safety and to realize the holidays bring a surge of people and vehicles to Florida’s roadways. An increase in traffic means we need to have more patience while behind the wheel, buckle up, and watch our speed. Good driving behaviors help ensure we can all reach our destinations safely this holiday season.”

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association stands with our partners in public safety to promote Safe Holiday Travel,” said Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry, President of the Florida Chiefs Association. “Roads and highways are busier than ever this time of year, so whether you’re traveling to visit family or simply navigating the shopping season, make sure your vehicle is in good working order, obey traffic laws, and remember that Florida’s law enforcement officers will be on the roads to ensure your safety.”

“The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year to travel,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis, President, Florida Sheriffs Association. “The Sheriffs of Florida and our teams are patrolling the roads to do our part to get you to your destination. In return, we ask that you prioritize safety by never driving impaired, wearing your seatbelt, and planning your route. Together, we can arrive alive and enjoy a happy and safe holiday season.”

“Impaired driving is never safe driving,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Enjoy the holidays with loved ones and keep in mind that safety should be a top priority.”

No matter what season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has got you covered with helpful tips to keep you safe on the road. Additional campaign information including downloadable graphics, safety tips, and resources can be found on the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.

