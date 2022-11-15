Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Distributes Millions Worth of Furniture Shipments Across the United States
LIFE has provided close to $11 million in furniture shipments nationwide to 5 different not-for-profit organizations that are helping those in need.SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people in the U.S, furniture is a luxury. There are currently thousands of families, individuals, and organizations that are without furniture. Working and living in empty apartments and bleak schools, echo chambers with nowhere to sit, sleep or eat. To support these families, individuals, and organizations, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has partnered with other prominent charities to give them gently used furniture.
Furniture Reuse Solutions (FRS) receives a donation of used furniture, frequently from schools or companies that are updating their furnishings and then LIFE ensures its careful and precise distribution to not-for-profits. These not-for-profit organizations either use it to benefit their program and cover the costs of their programming or distribute to people in need.
Most recently, the organizations that have benefitted from this program are as follows: LA Unified School District (LAUSD) has received shipments. LAUSD gives the furniture to underfunded schools in need. Teen Challenge, a not-for-profit aiding in teen addiction, has received shipments and is using them to give the teens they service access to high-quality furniture. Habitat for Humanity (HFH) has received furniture shipments, HFH sells the furniture and then uses the funds to help lower-income individuals, buy homes, repair homes, and gain financial literacy. River Valley Community Outreach Centers, an organization that gives furniture to people in need, have been sent furniture this year. New Horizons Ministries (NHM) in Canon City, CO, help to break the cycle of incarceration in Colorado through childcare and supporting chaplains who guide the incarcerated. They have used the furniture they received in their programs to support low to middle-income families in local communities.
LIFE will continue to sponsor these essential furniture shipments as it has benefitted hundreds of thousands of people. The profound impact of the program is demonstrated in the heartfelt thanks given by Habitat for Humanity, “Thank you, Life for Relief and Development for helping Habitat for Humanity of Mason County change lives through the opportunity of home ownership one family at a time.” – Marty Crow Executive Director at HFH, Mason County.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE provides humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala M Sanyurah
+1 330-815-4706
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Life for Relief and Development
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other