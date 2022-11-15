The Brains Reveal: 60% of Marketing Analytics Departments Could be Cut in 2023

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2023 is shaping up to be a difficult year for everyone; customers, clients and businesses alike. We’re all going to have to make difficult financial decisions and cut back where we can. According to a Gartner report, the majority of CMOs have reported that they will cut back on their marketing analytics teams in 2023, with as many as 60% facing a cut.

The reasons behind this drastic cut are varied, but largely it is due to the fact that many CMOs believe analytics teams cannot truly prove their worth or influence when it comes to major marketing decisions. Despite the fact that data and analytics have always been considered a core component of marketing, it’s entirely possible that businesses will be forging ahead in 2023 without an analytics department.

The reality is, with Google phasing out third-party cookies through GA4 and Apple allowing its users to opt out of data tracking entirely, analytics teams are finding it increasingly difficult to collect and interpret data trends. What’s more, the Gartner survey revealed that only 53% of marketing decisions are in fact influenced by analytics, and 24% of decision makers tend to trust their instincts over analytics.

So, how can analytics teams improve, showcase their worth, and save themselves from getting scrapped in the coming year? The Brains Digital Marketing have put together a guide exploring this issue and offering insights on how to improve output, provide more reliable data and prove your worth as an analytics department.

