Dairy farmers put a cheesy twist on the Fireplace Channel this holiday season

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re hosting a gathering or relaxing on a chilly winter’s night, bring some cheesy goodness into your home this holiday season by tuning into The Cheese Channel. Created by Unbottled, Dairy West’s consumer-facing brand, The Cheese Channel showcases locally produced cheese 24-7 and celebrates how cheese brings people together – the perfect recipe for the holiday season.

It's the Fireplace Channel reinvented. Instead of only watching the fire crackle, tune into a decadent, mouthwatering cheese board to ignite the holiday spirit in your home. The Cheese Channel is indulgent, highlighting the comfort of cheese and likely stirring some delicious cheese cravings.

“We’re proud of Utah and Idaho dairy producers and the quality cheeses they produce, so we built a whole channel to showcase the joy that cheese brings to consumers,” says Kristi Spence, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “The last few years have put a lot of traditions on hold, like sharing a cheese board. We wanted to do something fun for all the cheese lovers out there to help get them in the holiday mood.”

The Cheese Channel features select local cheeses from Herber Valley Artisan Cheese (Midway, Utah), Ballard Cheese (Gooding, Idaho), Beehive Cheese (Uintah, Utah) and The Creamery (Beaver, Utah). To view a full list of Utah and Idaho cheese producers, visit unbottled.com/cheese-producers.

Want to bring the cravings of The Cheese Channel into your home this holiday season? Simply play The Cheese Channel on your Smart TV, desktop computer or mobile device on YouTube or by visiting TheCheeseChannel.com and enjoy!



About Unbottled and Dairy West

Unbottled is Dairy West’s consumer-facing brand, created to show how dairy foods can fuel inner greatness. Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization established in 2017 to represent dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Utah and Idaho. The organization raises awareness of the importance of dairy farming, promotes the health and nutritional benefits of dairy foods, and encourages global demand for Utah, Idaho and Western U.S. dairy foods through coordinated marketing and communications efforts, nutrition counseling and research programs. Visit DairyWest.com and Unbottled.com for more information.

