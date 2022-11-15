Adhesive Tape Market Growth USD 105590 Million by 2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Key Players - 3M, Nitto, Tesa, Lintec, Shurtape Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesive tape market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Adhesive tape market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Adhesive tape market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Global Adhesive Tapes market size is estimated to be worth USD 74010 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 105590 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison (Yongle)

Achem (YC Group)

Scapa

Teraoka

Detailed TOC of Global Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report 2022

1 Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

