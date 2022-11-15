Western Washington University Student Receives SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Alison Witwer a STEM Scholarship recipient.

The SBB Research Group Foundation named Alison Witwer as a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).





Alison, a junior, studies cellular and molecular biology at Western Washington University. She completed two internships at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and assisted in the Hatch Lab, studying nuclear envelope rupture and repair. Currently, she assists in the Lee Lab at Western Washington University as an undergraduate researcher studying cell abnormalities.

“Alison's ambition and drive demonstrates true potential to advance STEM research in molecular biology," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm. The Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.



