IoT Healthcare Market Size is projected to reach USD 486.34 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.27%: Straits Research

The global IoT healthcare market was valued at USD 99.58 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 486.34 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.27% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global IoT healthcare market and is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet of things (IoT) can potentially improve the standard of care hospitals provide and ensure their patients' safety. In recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in the use of IoT solutions for tracking, monitoring, and maintenance in the healthcare industry. IoT's end-to-end connectivity, low cost, and capacity to report and monitor in real-time, collect and analyze data, and provide remote medical support make it an attractive technology for the healthcare industry. The Internet of Things has also increased the accessibility of wearable technologies, which have helped improve patients' quality of life. Better disease management and lower healthcare costs are the primary benefits of IoT implementations in the healthcare sector.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/iot-healthcare-market/request-sample





Increased Adoption of Smart Devices and Wearable Drives the Global Market

The collection, transport, and analysis of data between a device and a remote sensor can be facilitated by smartphones, tablets, phablets, and wearables such as fitness trackers , heart rate monitors, blood pressure monitors, sleep trackers, and more. More and more people are using smart devices and wearables, which has increased the demand for healthcare applications and contributed to the expansion of the loT in the healthcare market. Many wearable devices, especially those that aid those with chronic illnesses, have garnered a lot of interest because of their valuable functions. When the user is ready to view the data, the wearable tech device wirelessly syncs with other devices (like smartphones and computers).

Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Many countries' governments have begun initiatives to promote digital health. The healthcare system is undergoing a significant overhaul, with measures such as implementing mandatory regulations for electronic health record (HER) systems being just two examples. Several factors are driving the growth of the IoT healthcare market, including rising investment, increased internet users, and a need for healthcare in underserved areas. Prospects for market participants are anticipated to be fruitful due to government initiatives to promote digital health and a low doctor-to-patient ratio.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 486.34 Billion by 2031 CAGR 19.27% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Application, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Medtronic (U.S.), Royal Philips (Netherland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and SAP SE (Germany), Infosys Limited, Cerner Corporation., Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG Key Market Opportunities Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health Key Market Drivers Increased Adoption of Smart Devices and Wearable

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/iot-healthcare-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global IoT healthcare market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The United States has a large share of the North American internet of things (IoT) healthcare market because of the widespread adoption of connected healthcare devices and the increasing interest in and funding healthcare IoT solutions . However, the market is anticipated to be restrained by factors such as internet disruptions that reduce the functionality of rugged IoT devices and aging infrastructure that slows the digital development of the healthcare sector. Investment growth, data generation, internet user growth, and the need for healthcare in underserved areas all bode well for the IoT healthcare market.

Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom are predicted to experience significant market growth due to critical regional competitors and the rising prevalence of patients with chronic diseases like COPD, respiratory diseases, and disorders. During the forecast period, the loT healthcare market is expected to grow faster and see higher demand in the German and British markets. It is because the developing industries in these countries have access to better infrastructure. In addition, the well-known R&D activities in these two countries are likely to fuel the expansion of the market.

The widespread availability of high-speed internet and the rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence will be the primary factors propelling market expansion. Because developing nations like China and India are rapidly adopting IoT components for use in their healthcare systems. The IoT healthcare market in the Asia Pacific is expanding because of rising internet penetration, demand for better medical care, and rising numbers of people using cloud computing. In addition, it foresaw that 20% of healthcare facilities in the region would implement IoT-based biological sensor technology.

For Latin America, Brazil was the region's most important economic driver, and that trend is anticipated to continue through the forecast horizon. The most significant percentage of life science industry income is attributable to technological developments and various government initiatives encouraging the adoption of digital platforms in the industry. The demand for loT in sectors such as healthcare and utilities will be sustained, however, by technological developments and digitization in countries like Mexico and Columbia. It is anticipated that the market will respond favorably to these factors during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The global IoT healthcare market size was valued at USD 99.58 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 486.34 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.27% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at USD 99.58 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 486.34 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on components , the global IoT healthcare market is bifurcated into medical devices, services, and systems & software. The systems & software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global IoT healthcare market is bifurcated into medical devices, services, and systems & software. The systems & software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on application , the global IoT healthcare market is bifurcated into telemedicine, workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management, and others. The inpatient monitoring segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global IoT healthcare market is bifurcated into telemedicine, workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management, and others. The inpatient monitoring segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global IoT healthcare market is bifurcated into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organizations (CROS), governments, and others. The hospitals segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global IoT healthcare market is bifurcated into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organizations (CROS), governments, and others. The hospitals segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global IoT healthcare market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global IoT healthcare market’s major key players are

Medtronic

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Cerner Corporation

Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/iot-healthcare-market/request-sample





Global IoT Healthcare Market: Segmentation

By Component

Medical Devices

Services

Systems & Software

By Application

Telemedicine

Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Surgical Centers and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations (CROS)

Governments

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: IoT Healthcare Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Component Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Medical Devices Market Size & Forecast Services Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Telemedicine Market Size & Forecast Workflow Management Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Component By Application Canada By Component By Application Mexico By Component By Application Latin America By Component By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Component By Application France By Component By Application U.K. By Component By Application Italy By Component By Application Spain By Component By Application Rest of Europe By Component By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Component By Application China By Component By Application Australia By Component By Application India By Component By Application South Korea By Component By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Component By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Component By Application South Africa By Component By Application Kuwait By Component By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Component By Application Company Profile Medtronic Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Royal Philips Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cisco Systems, Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/iot-healthcare-market/toc





Market News

In October 2022 , Medtronic will use data science to introduce a revolutionary personalized insights program for diabetic patients.

, Medtronic will use data science to introduce a revolutionary personalized insights program for diabetic patients. In October 2022, Philips made significant strides in MR radiotherapy imaging and simulation for head and neck cancers.





News Media

North America to Dominate the IoT Medical Devices Market, Backed by Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Healthcare





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Smart Healthcare Market : Information by Product (RFID Kanban Systems, RFID Smart Cabinets, Electronic Health Records (EHR)), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Healthcare Smart Contracts Market : Information by Type (Hyperledger Fabric, MultiChain56), Application (Data Exchange and Interoperability, Clinical Trials), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market : Information by Service (Contract Development, Contract Manufacturing) and Regions-Forecast till 2030

Structural Health Monitoring Market : Information by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End-User (Civil, Aerospace), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market : Information by Payer (Public, Private), Healthcare Setting (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com