Sun Country Airlines Announces 15 New Summer 2023 Destinations From MSP

Summer schedule extension connects travelers to destinations including beaches and mountains

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning in summer 2023. Twelve new destinations are featured as the airline continues to expand its network. Sun Country has also extended its booking schedule so customers can now book travel through Labor Day 2023.



Sun Country’s summer schedule will connect travelers to Colorado Springs’ mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills and Louisville’s bourbon country, among other destinations. Sun Country will also resume service from MSP to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) for customers who want additional options to visit New York City, in addition to flying to Newark. Sun Country last flew to JFK in 2019.

Sun Country will add new, nonstop service from MSP to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Wilmington International Airport in N.C. (ILM), John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio (CMH), Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Richmond International Airport in Va. (RIC), Louisville International Airport (SDF), Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP), Colorado Springs Airport (COS), Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Mich. (TVC).

The airline will also resume nonstop service from MSP to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). Sun Country last flew to MKE in January 2022 and to STL in October 2021.

“We’re excited to continue our growth to top leisure destinations across the country,” says Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country Airlines. “With these new routes, Sun Country will now fly direct from MSP to 86 unique markets across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. We look forward to connecting our guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

“Our newest destinations support our unique business model as we coordinate our scheduled service with important charter and cargo customers,” adds Whitney. “New service to Charlotte, Columbus, Kansas City and St. Louis will coordinate with our Major League Soccer (MLS) charter service. New service to Atlantic City will support our casino charter customers. In addition, each of Sun Country’s interline partners* currently fly out of JFK, which will create more opportunities for our customers to travel internationally.”

“Sun Country’s expanded schedule demonstrates that domestic and leisure travel demand remain strong and promising in 2023 as the overall recovery in air travel continues,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP. “This is one of the single largest route network expansions at MSP. It offers travelers even more cities and flight options, including service to three new destinations - Atlantic City, Colorado Springs and Wilmington.”

With today’s expansion, Sun Country Airlines will operate 120 routes serving more than 90 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country offers a customer experience that includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

These new routes are now on sale at suncountry.com.

From Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

John F. Kennedy International Airport-NY (JFK) Service resumes April 13, 2023 Operates four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Charlotte Douglas International Airport-NC (CLT) Service begins April 13, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Atlantic City International Airport-NJ (ACY) Service begins May 1, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Louisville International Airport-KY (SDF) Service begins May 4, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

John Glenn Columbus International Airport-OH (CMH) Service begins May 4, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays through May 28, 2023 Transitions to twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays starting June 2, 2023

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport-MI (DTW) Service begins May 5, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays through May 26, 2023 Expands to four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays starting May 29, 2023

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport-WI (MKE) Service resumes May 5, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Fridays and Sundays

Richmond International Airport-VA (RIC) Service begins May 19, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

St. Louis Lambert International Airport-MO (STL) Service resumes May 22, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Fridays and Sundays

Omaha Eppley Airfield-NE (OMA) Service begins May 26, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Kansas City International Airport-MO (MCI) Service begins May 29, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Wilmington International Airport-NC (ILM) Service begins June 1, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays

Colorado Springs Airport-CO (COS) Service begins June 8, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays

Cherry Capital Airport-Traverse City, MI (TVC) Service begins June 16, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Rapid City Regional Airport-SD (RAP) Service begins June 19, 2023 Operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays





*Sun Country’s interline partners include EVA Air, China Airlines, Condor Airlines, Emirates, Icelandair and Hawaiian Airlines.

