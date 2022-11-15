Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,549 in the last 365 days.

Kia Canada announces pricing for second-generation 2023 Niro, starting at $29,995 MSRP

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada announces pricing for the brand’s fourth vehicle to be launched under its Plan S strategy, the all-new 2023 Niro. The next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of eco-minded consumers. With striking styling cues and a commitment to sustainability and connectivity throughout, the 2023 Niro will start to arrive in Dealerships across Canada in Spring 2023 with three highly efficient, electrified powertrains: all electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV).

In addition to its new distinctive design, the 2023 Niro HEV and PHEV are robust in their offering of increased standard safety features, such as Highway Drive Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning. The 2023 Niro EV also receives these upgrades and will have the same starting MSRP as the outgoing 2022 model. To further the outstanding value of the 2023 Niro EV, the Premium + and Limited trims will have MSRPs that are lower than the outgoing model, which means customers can access even more modern technology and convenience features at an advantageous price.

HEV:
LX HEV: $29,995 MSRP
EX HEV: 31,995 MSRP
EX Premium HEV: $34,695 MSRP
SX HEV: $38,695 MSRP

PHEV:
EX PHEV: $37,995 MSRP

EV:
Premium EV: $44,995 MSRP
Premium + EV: $47,995 MSRP
Limited EV: $52,995 MSRP

For more information on the 2023 Niro Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and EV please visit www.kia.ca/niro2023.

About Kia Canada
Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6bd153f-039f-4d18-8137-68b75e0824c6


Primary Logo

2023 Niro

2023 Kia Niro Lineup

You just read:

Kia Canada announces pricing for second-generation 2023 Niro, starting at $29,995 MSRP

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.