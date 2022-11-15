Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

“One year ago today, America took a giant leap forward to rebuild our nation while rebuilding our middle class. When President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we seized a once-in-a-century opportunity to strengthen our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, create millions of good-paying Davis-Bacon jobs and reconnect communities divided by projects of the past.

“Across the country, communities are already seeing the impacts of this landmark law. Shovels are in the ground right now, repairing roads and bridges, improving airports and waterways, and investing in passenger rail and public transit. At the same time, this law advances Democrats’ unyielding commitment to equity and justice: getting lead out of drinking water, expanding broadband access in rural areas, and cleaning up legacy pollution in underserved communities.

“Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Biden, and strengthened by the brilliance of T&I Chairman Peter DeFazio, America is back on track to have infrastructure that is the envy of the world – and can support a thriving 21st Century economy. As we celebrate the anniversary of this extraordinary achievement, Democrats remain fully committed to building on this progress, with lower costs, better-paying jobs and safer communities for all America’s families.”

