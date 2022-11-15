Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,486 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

 

“One year ago today, America took a giant leap forward to rebuild our nation while rebuilding our middle class.  When President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we seized a once-in-a-century opportunity to strengthen our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, create millions of good-paying Davis-Bacon jobs and reconnect communities divided by projects of the past.

 

“Across the country, communities are already seeing the impacts of this landmark law.  Shovels are in the ground right now, repairing roads and bridges, improving airports and waterways, and investing in passenger rail and public transit.  At the same time, this law advances Democrats’ unyielding commitment to equity and justice: getting lead out of drinking water, expanding broadband access in rural areas, and cleaning up legacy pollution in underserved communities.

 

“Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Biden, and strengthened by the brilliance of T&I Chairman Peter DeFazio, America is back on track to have infrastructure that is the envy of the world – and can support a thriving 21st Century economy.  As we celebrate the anniversary of this extraordinary achievement, Democrats remain fully committed to building on this progress, with lower costs, better-paying jobs and safer communities for all America’s families.”

 

# # #

 

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.