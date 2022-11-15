Hoyer Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investments continue to transform the economic landscape of our country ​a year after its enactment. This law secured $110 billion to start fixing the more than 173,000 miles of roads and 45,000 bridges in disrepair across the country. In just a year, these federal resources have funded key projects in every state in America, including repairs for more than 2,​800 bridges. ​This legislation also dedicated federal resources to strengthen our seaports, airports, and other trade and transportation hubs to prevent them from becoming bottlenecks that disrupt our supply chains and lead to inflation. Additionally, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law devoted funding to make public transit more environmentally friendly and accessible for all and to expand it by getting 24,000 buses, 5,000 rail cars, 200 stations, and thousands of miles of track back into operable condition. Democrats also ensured the inclusion of programs to revitalize essential utilities such as broadband, water, and electric networks. ​ That effort includes replacing dangerous lead water pipes to ensure that Americans have access to clean, healthy drinking water from the tap. We also secured funds to strengthen this essential infrastructure against the storms, wildfires, and floods that grow more frequent and intense with each passing year. To combat the climate crisis, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes critical investments in our nation's production of electric vehicle batteries and our construction of the network of charging stations upon which they depend.



"From construction workers repairing old roads and raising new bridges to manufacturing workers building the high-tech batteries that will power the vehicles of tomorrow, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create millions of high-paying, union jobs. This groundbreaking legislation advanced many of the priorities that I put forward in the Make It In America Plan that I started in 2010 to ensure that the American economy could continue to thrive in our competitive twenty-first century world. Since the plan's introduction, we have successfully enacted 23 bipartisan Make It In America bills. Whether with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the American Rescue Plan, the CHIPS and Science Act, or the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats have created opportunities for American workers, families, and businesses to get ahead. We will keep fighting in the months and years ahead to deliver further results For the People."