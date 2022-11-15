Tampa Debt Collection Services Looks Forward to Working with Elected Officials on its Advocacy Strategy
Tampa Debt Collection Services looks forward to working with new and returning elected officials and building on its successful advocacy strategy in 2023
We have worked to educate candidates on both sides of the aisle about the value the accounts receivable management industry provides and looks forward to working with new congressional leadership”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the midterm elections over, although results still continue to come in for some key areas, The Preferred Group of Tampa, a collection agency in Tampa, stands ready to work with new and returning legislators at the state and federal level and continue its strong advocacy strategy on behalf of members.
— David Kelley
Redistricting and new census counts influenced the election and candidate pool leading up to Nov. 8, as did the more than 40 House retirements, including 29 Democrats and 13 Republicans.
There were nearly 500 election races in the midterms, including 34 seats in the U.S. Senate and the entire U.S. House of Representatives—435 seats.
“The Preferred Group of Tampa has worked to educate candidates on both sides of the aisle about the value the accounts receivable management industry provides and looks forward to working with new congressional leadership,” said David Kelley, owner of The Preferred Group of Tampa. “We will not slow down in efforts to educate new members of Congress, as well as those returning to Capitol Hill, about the tremendous benefit we provide to the quality of life of everyday Americans through their participation in the credit-based economy.”
If there is a shift in party control in Congress, there could be major implications for the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry.
“We will continue to advocate on issues relevant to the ARM industry and look forward to working with new and veteran legislators in Congress and on key committees for the industry, including the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs,” Kelley said.
Academic research has confirmed the basic economic reality that losses from uncollected debts result in higher prices and restricted access to credit. The Tampa debt collection services company looks forward to educating lawmakers about the critical role the collections process plays in a healthy state and national economy.
The Preferred Group of Tampa works with consumers to resolve their past debts, which in turn saves every American household more than $700 year after year. The ARM industry’s role serves a critical need in America’s credit-based economy and its efforts keep access to credit at the lowest possible cost. The industry’s collections benefit all consumers by lowering the costs of goods and services—especially when rising prices are impacting the livelihood of Americans throughout the country.
“ARM industry advocacy, no matter what the make-up is in Congress, continues to be a critical component to protecting the large and small businesses in the industry, their employees and families.,” stated by Matt Kiefer, Chief Officer of Information, Compliance & Development at The Preferred Group of Tampa. “We have worked really hard through the Florida Collectors Association to establish a good working relationship with the Florida Office of Financial Regulation to help them understand the nature of an benefits of the accounts receivables management industry.”
The Preferred Group of Tampa congratulates the elected candidates and looks forward to working with state legislators, state attorneys general and regulators across Florida and the U.S. on issues that have implications for the ARM industry.
Preferred Collection and Management Services and the Preferred Group of Tampa are family-founded, local-owned, faith-based, and values-driven organization passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue recovery on extended receivables for all types of businesses from medical to service base companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.
