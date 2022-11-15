Submit Release
Auditor Galloway issues audit of city of St. Louis Mayor and other offices

11/15/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued an audit report of the offices of the Mayor, City Counselor, City Register, Medical Examiner, Assessor, and the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency in the city of St. Louis. The overall rating issued for these offices was "good."

The audit report identified only one finding related to recordkeeping of employee leave in the office of the City Counselor. The current city Counselor agreed to implement the audit's recommendation to ensure that employees prepare leave requests for medical leave, vacation leave, and unpaid time and the requests are properly signed, approved, accurately recorded on payroll records, and retained for all employees.

No other offices reviewed, including the Mayor's office, had any findings related to their operations as a result of this audit.

The State Auditor initiated audits of the City of St. Louis in response to a formal request from the Board of Aldermen. This report is the 21st report issued as part of the office's comprehensive audit of St. Louis city government.

The complete audit report is available here

