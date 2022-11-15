Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,468 in the last 365 days.

DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Lewisburg

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers counties within the Bureau for Social Services and Bureau for Family Assistance. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

The event will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work involving abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. The Child Protective Services Worker Trainee will serve in the training capacity for approximately one year observing the techniques of social casework.

The Social Service Worker 3 Position performs youth services in foster care, emergency shelter care, and other assigned social service areas.

Economic Service Workers conduct interviews and process applications for economic assistance program eligibility. Economic Service Works Trainees work alongside Economic Service Workers to become familiarized with Economic Service Worker operations. The positions of Economic Service Workers and Economic Service Worker Trainees are only available in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.​

Interested applicants may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated  weekly with new information and career opportunities.​

You just read:

DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Lewisburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.