DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Lewisburg

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers counties within the Bureau for Social Services and Bureau for Family Assistance. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

The event will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work involving abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. The Child Protective Services Worker Trainee will serve in the training capacity for approximately one year observing the techniques of social casework.

The Social Service Worker 3 Position performs youth services in foster care, emergency shelter care, and other assigned social service areas.

Economic Service Workers conduct interviews and process applications for economic assistance program eligibility. Economic Service Works Trainees work alongside Economic Service Workers to become familiarized with Economic Service Worker operations. The positions of Economic Service Workers and Economic Service Worker Trainees are only available in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.​

Interested applicants may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.​