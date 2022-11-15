Change in leadership at GAF AG – Dr Gernot Ramminger named new Managing Director

Dr Gernot Ramminger, previously Chief Technical Officer, is taking over as Managing Director of GAF AG, a part of the e-GEOS/Telespazio corporate group. GAF has been a global leader in the fields of earth observation, geodata, services and consulting since 1985. Dr Ramminger has held senior positions at GAF for many years and takes over from Dr Sebastian Carl, who held the position as Managing Director since 2018.





Dr Gernot Ramminger is succeeding Dr Sebastian Carl as the Managing Director of GAF AG. In his previous position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Dr Ramminger had already been a member of the GAF management team since 2018, always working in close cooperation with the previous Managing Director, Dr Carl. For this change, GAF is pursuing the successful combination of continuity together with fresh ideas and innovation.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of commercial earth observation and many years in the position of CTO, Dr Ramminger has comprehensive knowledge of the company and the market in which it is active. This ensures not only a seamless change of management, but also enables even greater focus going forwards on innovative data and information products in combination with technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Digital innovations and the provision of highly automated geodata products and services will therefore play an even greater role at GAF in the future.

Dr Ramminger already has plenty of ideas for new developments: “Our customers in the public and private sectors can continue to rely on the great innovative strength of our company. Due to our extensive and closely integrated customer support, we generally know very early on what is really needed locally on site. This will enable us to continue in the future to develop tailor-made and highly efficient geo-services and bring them to market in a timely manner.”





GAF would like to thank Dr Carl profoundly for his outstanding work as Managing Director; during his time in this role, he laid the basis for and oversaw the company’s sustainable growth and development over the last few years. Dr Carl will now focus more on the development of services for security and infrastructure-based applications.





“I am convinced that the complementary and reinforcing capabilities of e-GEOS and GAF based on their respective geoinformation expertise of dozens of years and our working together as a single team are key to respond to a competitive and growing market.” said Paolo Minciacchi, e-GEOS CEO and Chairman of the GAF Supervisory Board. “Gernot Ramminger is the right person who will continue to develop this approach for our challenging goals as an industry group.”

About GAF AG

GAF was founded in Munich in 1985 as the first German company with a focus on applied remote sensing. It is now one of the leading commercial geoinformation service providers in Europe in the area of earth observation. As part of the e GEOS/ Telespazio group of companies, GAF offers an extensive service portfolio that, in addition to direct satellite data reception and distribution, includes advanced analysis techniques, AI processes and the tailor-made development of geoinformation and software systems, platforms and consulting solutions. The thematic areas of specialisation for public and private clients worldwide include land monitoring, natural resources management, water and environmental monitoring, agriculture and forestry, mining, emergency management and infrastructure security. GAF is also one of the most experienced European service providers in the EU/ESA Copernicus programme, with many years of service implementation for the Copernicus Land Monitoring Service, the Emergency Management Service, and the Security and In-Situ Service Components.

