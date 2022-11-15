Axians France enters into a partnership with Pix4D, an expert in digital modeling, to provide its customers - operators and telecom infrastructure managers - with digital twins of their infrastructures

November, 15 2022 (Lausanne, Switzerland): This partnership will enable Axians to integrate this cutting-edge technology into its offerings, and Pix4D to capitalize on Axians' expertise to provide BIM services that are fully adapted to the specific nature and evolution of telecom infrastructures.

Digital twin technology creates a single source of truth for industrial and real estate assets. It provides the following benefits to their owners and operators:





● Higher accuracy in asset management,

● Increased transparency and flow of information,

● Advanced real-time and preventive analytics,

● Advanced and maintenance planning

● Improved safety for inspection teams,





As a driving force in innovation and technology in the French telecommunication sector, Axians will collaborate with Pix4D to build a technological ecosystem intended to improve the accuracy of data capture. The creation of BIM 3D models and digital twins of its customers' infrastructures allows Axians to strengthen its offerings.

Pix4D is a leader in the applied photogrammetry industry and offers BIM services through the Pix4D Digital Construction Team (DCT), headed by Dr. Jacques Khouri, a BIM specialist, and digitization expert. Pix4D will leverage its digital twin and AI technology to automatically identify critical telecom assets and their dimensions. The DCT will create 3D BIM models for use in new 5G antenna installation, maintenance, and more. Telecommunication assets will be accurately recreated in smart 3D models.

“One of the major challenges of our customers, operators and managers of telecommunications infrastructure, has always been the accurate knowledge of their assets (towers, rooftop, ...) in order to optimize them and enhance them. Axians' expertise combined with Pix4D’s digital modeling services will provide our customers with more reliable access, faster and better control of the evolution of their infrastructures.” says David Lammens, CEO of Axians Infrastructures and telecommunications in France.

Dr. Christoph Strecha, Pix4D’s co-founder and CEO, comments: “Pix4D is ideally positioned to deliver BIM modeling services. Our aim is to provide a high-value end-to-end solution that, with our well-established machine learning techniques and algorithms, we can use to substantially reduce the costs, duration, and complexity of creating BIM and digital twin models. Our results will provide Axians with 2D CAD drawings, 3D models, as well as 4D through to 7D-level BIM models. This is an opportunity for our companies to innovate and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

About Axians

Axians supports its customers — private-sector companies, public-sector entities, operators and service providers — in their infrastructures and digital solutions development. To this end, Axians offers a comprehensive range of ICT solutions and services spanning business applications and data analytics, enterprise networks and digital workspaces, datacenters and cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity. Axians’ specialized consulting, design, integration and service teams develop bespoke digital transformation solutions that contribute to successful business outcomes for it’s customers. Axians is a VINCI Energies brand. www.axians.com Revenues of €2.7 billion // 12,500 employees // 27 countries

About Pix4D

Pix4D (pix4d.com) develops cutting-edge software and hardware that converts images taken by hand, drone, or plane into accurate and georeferenced survey-grade 2D mosaics, 3D models, and point clouds. Founded in 2011, Pix4D is rapidly expanding from its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, to offices in Berlin, Madrid, Bucharest, Denver, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Pix4D’s products are involved in data capture, processing, 3D BIM model development, and completing workflows from end-to-end.

Pix4D's solutions are tailored for a variety of industries, with the construction and inspection workflows specially designed to suit these applications. BIM models can be requested via the “Scan-to-BIM” button on Pix4D construction and inspection solutions PIX4Dcloud and PIX4Dinspect. These solutions are not solely based on drone imagery, as Pix4D also provides specialized construction hardware; the CraneCamera, mounted on cranes for daily site tracking data, and the viDoc RTK rover, a handheld rover for single point measurement and terrestrial site scanning. Pix4D is the exclusive distributor of the viDoc RTK rover.

Contacts

For Axians : Joséphine KERGARAVAT josephine.kergaravat@vinci-energies.com (+33 (0)6 59 49 05 88)

For Pix4D : Rodrigo GONÇALVES rodrigo.goncalves@pix4d.com (+41 21 552 05 94)