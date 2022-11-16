Caleb Johnson Studio | Woodhull of Maine Announces Rebrand to Woodhull
I am extremely proud of all that this team has accomplished and look forward to future expansion. Woodhull is a way forward for our firm to become a legacy company.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caleb Johnson Studio | Woodhull of Maine, an award-winning architecture, construction, and millwork firm, has rebranded to Woodhull. The new brand reflects a full integration of all aspects of the firm’s design and build services for residential and commercial projects, with the promise to deliver high-quality spaces that endure.
— Caleb Johnson, Principal Architect and Founder of Woodhull
“At the outset of this journey 20 years ago, we were a small Maine-based design and construction firm, and since then, we have expanded into a company that provides services from the beginning of a project down to the last detail,” said Caleb Johnson, Principal Architect and Founder of Woodhull. "It takes dozens of people to shepherd a project from the client’s vision to execution, and Woodhull reflects that. Removing my name from the door provides an opportunity for this talented group of professionals to gain the recognition they deserve. What sets our team apart is that we are an architecture-led construction firm. I am extremely proud of all that this team has accomplished and look forward to future expansion. Woodhull is a way forward for our firm to become a legacy company.”
The company started small and has grown both incrementally and exponentially. Caleb Johnson, and renowned photographer Trent Bell, founded Caleb Johnson Studio (formerly Johnson Bell) in Biddeford, Maine, in 2003. Bell left the partnership in 2006 to pursue his own career in photography, and over the next 15 years, Johnson grew the business into a design-forward architecture and construction firm. Today, Woodhull employs more than 70 architects, designers, cabinetmakers, support staff, construction project managers, project superintendents, estimators, and carpenters. Architecture, construction, and millwork teams collaborate from the outset, providing valuable and early feedback and partnership with their clients.
In addition to rebranding, Woodhull has promoted the following Directors to Partners: Patrick Boothe, Michael Cleary, Peter Floeckher, Amy Kronenthal, David Duncan Morris, Scott Stuart, and Teresa Telander.
About Woodhull
Woodhull is an integrated architecture, construction, and millwork firm delivering thoughtful residential and commercial projects throughout New England. The team is comprised of architects, designers, cabinetmakers, support staff, construction project managers, site superintendents, estimators, and carpenters. Woodhull approaches each project with integrity, an open mind, and an unwavering commitment to quality and client experience. The work is informed by the landscape, intentional materials, simplicity of expression, and enduring character. www.woodhullmaine.com
