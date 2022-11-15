Industrial Machinery Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Key Players - AO Smith Corp, Manitowoc Company, Terex Corp, Astec Industries, Toyota, Samsung Electronics

Industrial Machinery market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Industrial Machinery market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028.

Industrial Machinery market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis.

The Industrial Machinery industry consists of companies engaged in the manufacturing of basic power and hand tools, hardware, small-scale machinery and other industrial components. The industry includes power saws, polishing and metal-working machines, drills, nuts, bolts, screws, springs, valves, pneumatic hoses and other basic industrial equipment. The industry excludes cables, batteries, motors and small-electrical equipment, classified in Electrical Components & Equipment; heavy generators, conveyors and other large-electrical equipment, classified in Heavy Electrical Equipment; and permanently installed machinery, classified in Engineering & Construction.



Industrial Machinery market size is estimated to be worth USD 675620 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 835340 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Agriculture & Food Machinery

Construction Machinery & Related Equipment

Power & Energy Equipment

Aerospace

Material Handling Machinery

Personal Protective Equipment

Metalworking Machinery

General Purpose Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Mining and Industrial Process Machinery

Segmentation by Applications: -

Printing

Food

Textile

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Automotive

Agricultural

Power Generation

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

AO Smith Corp

Lincoln Electric Holdings

Manitowoc Company

Illinois Tool Works

Terex Corp

Astec Industries

Toyota

Samsung Electronics

AGCO Corporation

Alamo Group

Ford

Hewlett-Packard

