Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to showcase Iowa art, food and entertainment

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs invites Iowans from across the state to enjoy Iowa art, history, food and entertainment during the Celebrate Iowa Gala on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Scottish Rite Consistory, 519 Park St. in Des Moines.

Now in its 11th year, the state’s premier cultural celebration offers a mix of new highlights and popular traditions that recognize Iowa’s art, history, film, creativity and community spirit.

“The Celebrate Iowa Gala features an all-Iowa experience for attendees to enjoy Iowa’s ‘greatest hits’ – in music, food and entertainment,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “It’s one of the best places to gather while also supporting Iowa history and culture.”

For more than a decade, the Celebrate Iowa Gala has raised critical funds for statewide programs of the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Funds from the gala have helped the museum and archives teams develop new exhibits, educational programs for all ages, an online catalog of the state’s vast collection of historical materials, and a mobile museum in a custom-built Winnebago that travels to all 99 counties.

At this year’s gala, guests can enjoy:

Music from the local Parranderos Latin Combo, with special guests from Colombia, Morocco and Spain, plus the Dueling Fiddles, James Tutson and the Rollback, Jarrett Purdy, and Vibe.

from the local Parranderos Latin Combo, with special guests from Colombia, Morocco and Spain, plus the Dueling Fiddles, James Tutson and the Rollback, Jarrett Purdy, and Vibe. Artwork by the Portrait Studio and Iowa Artist Fellow Julia Franklin, who will create a new installation inspired by The Annals of Iowa, the state historical society’s flagship journal.

by the Portrait Studio and Iowa Artist Fellow Julia Franklin, who will create a new installation inspired by The Annals of Iowa, the state historical society’s flagship journal. Food and beverages from some of Iowa’s finest farms, dairies, restaurants, breweries and distilleries.

This year’s event will take place at the Scottish Rite Consistory while renovations continue at the State Historical Building of Iowa.

Tickets range from $125 to $250, with discounted $100 tickets for young professionals (40 and younger). Proceeds from the event go to the Iowa Historical Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to support statewide initiatives for the State Historical Society of Iowa. iowaculture.gov/gala

Celebrate Iowa Gala

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with a VIP reception at 6 p.m.

Where: Scottish Rite Consistory, 519 Park Street, Des Moines

Tickets and details: iowaculture.gov/gala