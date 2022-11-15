U.S. Payments Forum Webinar Shares Messaging Strategies for Accelerating Customer Adoption of Transit Open Payments

Speakers from Discover, Consult Hyperion, and TriMet share marketing best practices to help transit agencies fast-track the use of contactless, open loop payments systems

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum, an integral part of the Secure Technology Alliance, today announced an upcoming webinar titled "Customer Messaging for Transit Open Payments". The webinar will be held on December 6, 2022, at 1pm ET.



Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how transit open payments work and learn messaging strategies for educating commuters and bolstering the adoption of these payment systems. Interested parties can register at the U.S. Payments Forum’s website.

“We believe open payments are essential for widely-used transit systems, which are in turn foundational to thriving, sustainable cities,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum and the Secure Technology Alliance. “But if we want our customers to use open payments, we need to help them learn how. Our speakers have deep domain expertise in implementing contactless, interoperable payment systems for transit agencies. The messaging strategies presented in this webinar helped them offer commuters more user-friendly, frictionless payment models.”

The webinar will feature the following industry-leading speakers:

Lawrence Sutton, Consult Hyperion; Rory Wilson, Discover Global Network; Sophia Maletz, TriMet; Dave Whipple, TriMet; and Jason Bohrer, U.S. Payments Forum.

Webinar speakers will cover the following topics:

The history of EMV and its role in innovating transit open payments

The evolution of transit payment marketing

The payment network perspective: benefits and opportunities

Key messaging, marketing and communications strategies for accelerating adoption

Deployment case study: TriMet (transit agency serving the Portland, Oregon metro region)



Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in the development of future webinars can visit the Forum’s website to learn about how to become a member. By joining the U.S. Payments Forum, members will also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.