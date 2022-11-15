Electric Motorcycles Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 57.44 Billion with Highest CAGR of 7.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth and Key Manufacturers Outlook

The rising number of strategic market collaborations has led to the rise in funds to be allocated for the growth and development of advanced and automated technology/ machinery. Further, growth in the level of investment for research and development proficiencies would carve the way for innovations pertaining to electric motors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electric motorcycles market value, which was USD 31.5 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 57.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. "48–60 Volt" accounts for the largest voltage segment in the electric motorcycle market, owing to the growing penetration of electric two-wheelers, especially in developed economies. The electric motorcycles market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Market Overview:

From the name itself, it is clear that electric motorcycles are the two wheelers that run on electric energy when converted into mechanical energy rather than running on fuel. Electric motorcycles are chargeable and eco-friendly automotive solutions. Also known as e-bikes, electric motorcycles are built with solid metal and fiber frames that are combined with mechanical and electronic components.

Electric motorcycles are increasingly gaining importance due to rising environmental conservation issues and concerns. Electric motorcycles have a slow penetration rate in the developing economies, however, the pace of penetration is improving. American Honda Motor Co., Inc, GOVECS, Ampere Vehicles and Suzuki are the major players operating in this market.

Competitive Landscape

The Electric Motorcycles Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.(China),

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China),

NIU International (China),

Silence Urban Ecomobility (Spain),

Hero Electric (India),

Blacksmith Electric (India),

Electric Motion (France),

Johammer e-mobility GmbH (Germany),

Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Austria),

Essence Motorcycles (France),

Zero Motorcycles Inc. (US),

Razor USA LLC. (US),

Torkmotors (India),

Revolt Motors (India),

LITO MOTORCYCLES (France),

TACITA SRL (Italy),

Bell Custom Cycles (US),

Harley-Davidson Inc. (US),

Alta Motors (US) and

Energica Motor Company

Recent Development

In May 2020, CAKE 0 Emission AB partnered with Polestar which enabled CAKE enterprise to manufacture and distribute the new models of its electric motorcycles using Polestar’s retail outlets in the European region, making the electric motorcycle grow in that region.

In 2020, BattRE Electric Mobility launched an IoT e-scooter with features such as navigation assist, ride statistics, remote diagnostics, anti-theft alarm, speedometer call alerts, and ride behavior suggestions.

In June 2021, Lance Powersports Inc., an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, launched its latest lineup in the Philippines market.

Segments Covered in Electric Motorcycles Industry Research

By Vehicle Range

Below 75 Miles

75–100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

By Battery Type

Li-ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

By Voltage

Below 24 Volt

24–48 Volt

48–60 Volt

Above 60 Volt

By Application

Racing

Daily Commute

Off-road Use

Key Industry Drivers:

Growth in investment for research and development to carve the way for innovations

The rising number of strategic market collaborations has led to the rise in funds to be allocated for the growth and development of advanced and automated technology/ machinery. Further, growth in the level of investment for research and development proficiencies would carve the way for innovations pertaining to electric motors.

Two-wheelers to induce greater demand and supply in emerging nations

Growing production rate of two wheelers such as motorcycles and scooters will further widen the scope of growth for the market. Though the penetration is extremely low at 0.8% in India, there is a great scope of growth in the future. Also increasing rate of traffic and traffic congestions problems is inducing growth in the demand for electric vehicles

Growth and expansion of the automotive industry present numerous opportunities

Owing to the global economic rise, there is a huge scope of growth for the automotive and transportation industry. There is an increased focus of the major manufacturers on the application of advanced technologies which will widen the scope of growth. Further, the Indian auto industry is expected to record strong growth post recovering from effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Electric Motorcycles Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electric motorcycles market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share due to the growing awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles, rising personal disposable income, growing demand for affordable electric scooters for short-distance commuting, and increasing adoption of smart technologies.

North America is projected to score a good growth rate due to growing government initiatives to raise awareness of such products among individuals.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electric Motorcycles Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Vehicle Range Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Battery Type Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Voltage Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Application Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Region Global Electric Motorcycles Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

