Brink’s Hires Jesse Jenkins as New Head of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today announced the hiring of Jesse Jenkins as vice president of investor relations. He is succeeding Ed Cunningham, who will retire after 17 years of service. Jenkins and Cunningham will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Jenkins joins Brink’s from Terminix, where he led investor relations and also had responsibility for corporate treasury and financial planning and analysis. Prior to Terminix, he held a variety of finance roles with increasing responsibility at ServiceMaster Global Holdings. He holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709

 


