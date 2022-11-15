FLEX LNG - Change of listing status on the Oslo Stock Exchange, ancillary exemptions applicable on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and ATM and DRIP equity offerings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

/EIN News/ -- November 15, 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda



FLEX LNG Ltd. ("FLEX LNG" or the "Company") hereby announces certain changes and exemptions applicable to its listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange only, as well as a contemplated at-the-market (“ATM”) offering and a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) specific to the US market.



Secondary listing status on the Oslo Stock Exchange and ancillary exemptions:

Pursuant to the rules on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company has applied for and been granted a change of listing status from a primary to a secondary listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange, effective as from November 18, 2022.

In connection with the change in listing status and the below announcements, the Company has applied to the Oslo Stock Exchange for and received exemption from the Oslo Rule Book II section 4.8.4.4 (3) and the immediate disclosure obligation of changes in its share capital in connection with certain equity offers by the Company in the United States and on the NYSE, provided, amongst other things, that the Company reports on a monthly basis in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-8 (2). The exemptions granted apply to the ATM offering and the DRIP each up to USD 100 million of Company ordinary shares.

Further, due to the Company's listing on NYSE, it is subject to tender offer rules set out in the U.S. securities laws. The Oslo Stock Exchange has, in its capacity as takeover supervisory authority in Norway, on 14 November 2022, resolved to exempt the Company from the Norwegian takeover rules set forth in Chapter 6 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "Norwegian Takeover Rules") with effect from 1 January 2023. Consequently, following this date, the Company’s ordinary shares will not be subject to the Norwegian Takeover Rules.

ATM and DRIP in the US market

On November 15, 2022, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. for the offer and sale of up to $100.0 million of the Company’s ordinary shares listed on NYSE, par value $0.10 per share, through an at-the-market offering ("ATM"). The Company has not sold any shares under the ATM as of the date of this report and sales under the ATM are subject to final conditions precedent.

On November 15, 2022, the Company filed a registration statement to register the sale of up to $100 million ordinary shares listed on NYSE pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), to facilitate investments by individual and institutional shareholders who wish to invest dividend payments received on shares owned or other cash amounts, in the Company's ordinary shares on a regular basis, one time basis or otherwise. If certain waiver provisions in the DRIP are requested and granted pursuant to the terms of the plan, the Company may grant additional share sales to investors from time to time up to the amount registered under the plan. The DRIP is subject to final conditions precedent.

The ATM and the DRIP offerings are specific to the US market and will only be available on the NYSE and further information is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) website located at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or solicit any securities or any proxy vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction, including Norway, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities under either the ATM or the DRIP shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These offerings will be made pursuant to separate effective registration statements, including U.S. prospectuses, previously filed with the SEC and available on its website located at www.sec.gov.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 12 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

