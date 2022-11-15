Coloplast appoints new President of its global Interventional Urology business

/EIN News/ -- Effective January 2, 2023, Tommy Johns will enter a new role as President & Senior Vice President of Coloplast’s global Interventional Urology (IU) business, replacing Steve Blum, who has decided to retire at the end of 2022.

"Tommy has been with the company since 2015 and is the right person to lead our IU business going forward. He currently leads the IU Global Marketing & Innovation function, and as part of the global leadership team, he has helped bring the organization to where it is today. Tommy is a great ambassador for Coloplast and our company values and through his collaborative spirit he has built strong relationships not just in IU but across the Coloplast Group.” says Kristian Villumsen, Coloplast’s CEO.

Tommy Johns brings 30 years of experience in the medical device industry through his careers with Medtronic, Smiths Medical and Coloplast. He began his career with Coloplast in 2015 as Vice President and General Manager, Urology Care, North America, and was promoted the following year to Vice President of Global Marketing and Innovation, Interventional Urology.

"I am passionate about the work we do in Interventional Urology and I am excited to step into a new role. I look forward to leading our IU business into the future where we will bring existing and new products and solutions to more and more customers around the world. We are a purpose-driven growth business – and a great place to work," says Tommy Johns.

Tommy Johns replaces Steve Blum who has decided to retire after several successful decades in the global healthcare industry, including six years with Coloplast.

“Steve is a great leader with an impressive track record. He has successfully led the IU team through the pandemic, while simultaneously preparing the business for growth. Currently, we are seeing solid growth rates across IU and combined with the investments we have been making into innovation, the business is in a very good place. I want to thank Steve for his contributions to the company and wish him a happy retirement,” says Kristian Villumsen.

About Coloplast

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate healthcare. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,000 employees.

Global Press Contact

Peter Mønster, Senior Media Relations Manager

+45 4911 2623

Dkpete@coloplast.com



U.S. Press Contact

Kate Merwin, Head of Communications

612-286-2455

uskame@coloplast.com





Attachments