New York State Board of Real Estate to Meet Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE BOARD OF REAL ESTATE

AND PUBLIC HEARING PURSUANT TO

PART WW OF CHAPTER 56 OF THE LAWS OF 2022

Members of the New York State Board of Real Estate will meet on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., regarding the profession of real estate salespersons and brokers. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, Albany; 295 Main Street, Buffalo; and 123 William Street, New York City. The public has a right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.

WHO: NYS Board of Real Estate

WHAT: Public Meeting and Hearing of the Board

WHEN: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1 p.m.



WHERE:

Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:

Department of State

99 Washington Avenue

Conference Room 505

Albany

295 Main Street

Conference Room 803

Buffalo

123 William Street

Conference Room 231

NYC