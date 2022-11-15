Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,389 in the last 365 days.

New York State Board of Real Estate to Meet Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE BOARD OF REAL ESTATE

AND PUBLIC HEARING PURSUANT TO

PART WW OF CHAPTER 56 OF THE LAWS OF 2022

Members of the New York State Board of Real Estate will meet on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., regarding the profession of real estate salespersons and brokers. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, Albany; 295 Main Street, Buffalo; and 123 William Street, New York City. The public has a right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.

 WHO:

 NYS Board of Real Estate
 

 WHAT:

 Public Meeting and Hearing of the Board 
 

 WHEN:

 Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1 p.m.
 

WHERE:

Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:

Department of State

99 Washington Avenue

Conference Room 505

Albany

 

295 Main Street

Conference Room 803

Buffalo

 

123 William Street

Conference Room 231

NYC

You just read:

New York State Board of Real Estate to Meet Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.