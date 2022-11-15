New York State Board of Real Estate to Meet Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE
NEW YORK STATE BOARD OF REAL ESTATE
AND PUBLIC HEARING PURSUANT TO
PART WW OF CHAPTER 56 OF THE LAWS OF 2022
Members of the New York State Board of Real Estate will meet on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., regarding the profession of real estate salespersons and brokers. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, Albany; 295 Main Street, Buffalo; and 123 William Street, New York City. The public has a right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.
WHO:
NYS Board of Real Estate
WHAT:
Public Meeting and Hearing of the Board
WHEN:
Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:
Department of State
99 Washington Avenue
Conference Room 505
Albany
295 Main Street
Conference Room 803
Buffalo
123 William Street
Conference Room 231
NYC