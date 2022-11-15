Fairbridge Asset Management Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary of Flagship Investment Fund
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, November 15, 2022 — Fairbridge Asset Management LLC (“Fairbridge” or the “Company”), is proud to announce the four-year anniversary of the launch of its flagship investment vehicle, Fairbridge Partners L.P. The fund was launched November 1, 2018, and has completed its 48th month of consecutive, positive, monthly returns.
Fairbridge is a private lender focused on originating, investing and managing commercial real estate loans in major markets throughout the United States. Fairbridge manages these loans through several investment vehicles including Fairbridge Partners L.P., Fairbridge Partners Cayman L.P., and Fairbridge Strategic Capital Funding LLC.
Fairbridge provides fast, flexible and creative bridge funding solutions to real estate professionals looking to capitalize on opportunistic real estate transactions. The Company’s institutional platform can originate mortgage loans with a principal value of $1 million to $100 million. Fairbridge has a particular focus on the $10 million or less loan market. The Company believes the inefficiency and fragmentation of this market segment allows for greater yields and better structuring opportunities.
John Lettera, Co-Founder and Partner of Fairbridge, said, “We are very proud of what we have accomplished during the last four years. We would like to thank our current investor base, our employees, both past and current, and our borrowers, for helping Fairbridge achieve this milestone. The growth we have achieved the last four years has been exceptional and we look forward to building upon this success for many years to come.”
Steve Wissak, Co-Founder and Partner of Fairbridge, added, “Fairbridge believes the current environment is very attractive to create a very strong vintage of loans, given the incredible demand for private capital in the real estate lending market. Banks have pulled back and traditional capital sources that rely upon the securitization market have had to slow origination. This leaves balance sheet lenders, like Fairbridge, as the only reliable source of capital to close loans.”
About Fairbridge Asset Management
Fairbridge is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm with expertise in real estate credit strategies. Fairbridge pursues debt investments by originating senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments for the construction, acquisition, and refinancing of commercial real estate, and by acquiring non-performing loans and preferred equity investments. Fairbridge provides fast, flexible and creative funding solutions for real estate professionals looking to capitalize on opportunistic real estate transactions. Fairbridge is a portfolio lender and manages several investment vehicles. For additional information, please visit Fairbridge's website at http://FairbridgeLLC.com.
