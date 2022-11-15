Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Urged MHCC to Oppose DOE Energy Rule Within HUD Code

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Comments Oppose Incorporation of DOE Energy Standards Within the HUD Code.

MHARR letter to the MHCC is at this link here: https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/MHARR.nov22mhccenergycomments-1.pdf

“As a result, litigation remains the only potential remedy that could stop the DOE standards before they begin doing severe damage to the industry.” - Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) on 1