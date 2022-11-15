Find Answers to The Questions on Everybody’s Mind on Health Channel’s Sex Talk Season 2

Stream Anytime & Anywhere on The Health Channel App

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, FL – SEX TALK, a fan favorite, returns for a brand-new season on South Florida PBS's Health Channel. This dynamic season includes insightful, on-camera interviews with medical experts and our brand-new “Taking it to the streets” segment. Additionally, Dr. Lia Jiannine, Ph.D., Sexual Health Expert and Associate Professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance at Nova Southeastern University is joined by sidekick, Derek Latta who adds humor to the discussions and provides a masculine perspective on topics and questions covered, such as:

Is there a special diet for sexual issues?

The dos and don’ts of having sex while pregnant

Can CBD oil improve your love life?

What to do when stress is getting in the way of romance

Is ED a lifelong issue or can it be cured?

How to feel sexy again after having kids

Can yoga help with ED?

Could your daily medication be lowering your libido?

Season 2 premieres on:

Wednesday, November 16th on WPBT

Thursday, November 17th on the Health Channel

Sunday, November 20th on WXEL

Enjoy full episodes of Sex Talk before they hit the big screen by downloading the Health Channel App, available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

The 30-minute episodes of Sex Talk explore the science of sex, debunks sex misconceptions, and emphasize various elements of sexual wellness. Dr. Lia will dig into the viewers' off-limits questions throughout each episode. With her vivacious and energetic manner, Dr. Lia showcases her knowledge from sexual health to STDs to relationships. Responses will be supported by data, research, and input from guest medical experts.

Watch live, and stream anytime on the Health Channel and at AskDrLia.com

Do you have a question for Dr. Lia? Email Questions@AllHealthTV.com

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS’ exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo’s Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family’s health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialists, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

