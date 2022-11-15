Reveal Recognized As "Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year" in 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Products, and Services Supporting the Legal Field

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced Reveal, the global provider of a leading eDiscovery and review platform Reveal 11, has been selected as "Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year" in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The Reveal 11 platform offers powerful AI capabilities, which enables faster access to insights supporting litigation, investigations, compliance, antitrust, data privacy and more. The depth and breadth of the platform's AI technologies support a wide variety of workflows and help solve complex problems. Meanwhile, the platforms' ability to create custom solutions provides additional ways to meet client's unique needs.

Uniquely available in the cloud or on-premise, Reveal 11 makes it easy for customers to access industry-leading processing, early case assessment, AI, document review and automated data analytics functionality. Additionally, the pre-trained AI models from the AI Model Library enables users to build models to identify specific types of legal or regulatory risk - then retain and reuse these models applying what they have learned to other similar types of cases increasing speed to valuable insights. Plus, the intuitive user experience also enables clients to manage data, control costs, and extract key insights all in one place.

"We're honored to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. Reveal 11 was designed to help legal professionals make decisions more efficiently as they work on investigations and lawsuits. Combined with industry-leading visual analytics and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal 11 provides superior AI-powered technologies in one single stack," said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal "We set out to develop and deliver breakthrough tools and technology that go all in on AI, and will continue on our mission as we expand in reach and relevance."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Comprehensive eDiscovery solutions for litigation and investigation can be difficult with multiple tools and platforms. Practitioners with challenging data sets are often slow to understand the key players, concepts and context with traditional tools," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Reveal 11 has the most adaptability and scalability of any tech solution on the market and with its powerful CMML, visual analytics and social network analysis, it is uniquely equipped to handle large-scale, multinational matters, all the way down to run-of-the-mill cases. Congratulations to Reveal for being our pick for the competitive 'Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year' award."

Users of Reveal 11 include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

