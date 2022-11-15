LexisNexis Legal & Professional Garners 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Award For "Legal Search Solution of the Year"

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Products, and Services Supporting the Legal Field

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Fact & Issue Finder from LexisNexis Legal & Professional®, a leading global provider of information and analytics, has been awarded "Legal Search Solution of the Year" in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. LexisNexis has previously won LegalTech Breakthrough awards for "Competitive Intelligence Solution of the Year" and "Overall RegTech Solution of the Year" in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Fact & Issue Finder on Lexis+ reinvents litigation research from the ground up by aligning advanced search technology with everyday legal workflows. With a single search, Fact & Issue Finder compiles legal and non-legal content related to the facts and issues of a case into one easy-to-understand dashboard.

Fact & Issue Finder taxonomy has been designed with state-of-the-art technology to include over 6,000 practice-area-specific terms of art, including the most commonly selected litigation topics. The Fact & Issue Finder search algorithm understands the nuances of litigation practice, helping users find the specific materials that address their case's topics, facts, and issues more quickly and precisely.

Additionally, Fact & Issue Finder layers onto the taxonomy with artificial intelligence that matches common synonyms to find variations of terms that previously might have been missed.

Meanwhile, the Search Overview page integrates the various LexisNexis products that a litigator typically uses in their research into one convenient location. The Search Overview resources are compiled from primary law content, Practical Guidance, administrative materials, Verdicts and Settlements, Expert Witnesses, Context Analytics, and relevant third-party practice area materials from LexisNexis companies and partners.

Lastly, Fact & Issue Finder also incorporates no-fail searching. The search algorithm uses a complex behind-the-scenes Boolean search based on the legal taxonomy for the topic selected to pull the best results. If a particular content category does not contain all the search terms, the search will rerun without the term that caused zero results in that content set. Users can add or remove facts or issues themselves for a specific content category.

"We are always honored to be singled out by LegalTech Breakthrough's awards program for excellence. In speaking to hundreds, if not thousands, of litigators over the years, LexisNexis heard the same complaints and issues - attorneys are drowning in the abyss of information. With input from litigators, we built out the ideal research workflow to tackle fact and issue-specific litigation research intuitively," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK & Ireland. "Users can now spend less time on research and more time counseling clients, negotiating with opposing counsel, or performing other higher-level work – the tasks that made them want to become lawyers in the first place."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"There is a seemingly endless amount of resources to wade through during fact-specific litigation research, forcing litigators to piece together data across multiple websites and products. This type of research usually takes hours and requires different searches across multiple platforms, disrupting a litigator's workflow as they jump from product to product," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Fact & Issue Finder on Lexis+ combines advanced search capabilities and a critical breadth of content that spans legal and non-legal information, visualization, and analytics, forever changing the way litigators do research. We're so pleased to award LexisNexis with a third LegalTech BReakthrough award - this time for 'Legal Search Solution of the Year.'"

Learn more here: https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus/fact-and-issue-finder.page

####

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Media Contact

Bryan Vaughn, LegalTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@LegalTechbreakthrough.com

Media Inquiries, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, 509-263-3469, LNG-NYC-LN-pressroom@lexisnexis.com

SOURCE LegalTech Breakthrough