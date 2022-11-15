Brad Knowles Joins Alliant Retirement Services in Oklahoma City

Knowles has broad-based consulting background and 20+ years of experience in the retirement plan industry

Alliant Retirement Services, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has hired Brad Knowles as Vice President. Based in Oklahoma City, Knowles has more than 20 years of experience in the retirement plan industry. He will focus on creating holistic processes for fiduciary compliance, investment due diligence, provider benchmarking/RFP, plan design, financial wellness, and QDIA consulting—all to add lasting value and provide long-term support to a diverse client base.

"Brad understands the retirement plan industry and sees the big picture when it comes to helping businesses support their employees through strategic, data-driven investment solutions," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "He's a highly skilled consultant who values the relationships he builds with his clients."

Through his experience as a 401(k) and 403(b) consultant and plan design analyst, Knowles helps organizations make better decisions, save time and money, and reach strategic goals. His approach allows employers to create an environment of support and well-being for employees, helping them understand their retirement plan gaps and how to close them.

Prior to joining Alliant, Brad worked as Managing Director of an independent investment advisory firm. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and his MBA from the University of Oklahoma's Price College of Business.

Knowles can be reached at (405) 826-0095 or at Brad.Knowles@alliant.com.

About Alliant Retirement Consulting

Alliant Retirement Consulting is the marketing name for Alliant Retirement Services, LLC. With more than 600 retirement plans and $12 billion under advisement, Alliant Retirement Consulting serves a broad range of clients—from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Listed as a top-rated team according to FT 401 (Financial Times) and Plan Sponsor publications, with Alliant Retirement Consulting you gain highly customized retirement plan guidance and an experience that reflects the Alliant difference.

Established in 2012, Alliant Retirement Consulting is wholly owned by and in strategic partnership with Alliant Insurance Services, one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the industry. Our clients get the national strength they need backed by the local expertise that matters. More information is available at AlliantRetirementConsulting.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005300/en/