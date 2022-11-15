Submit Release
Black Friday Hoverboard Deals 2022: Top Early GOTRAX, Jetson & More Hoverboard & Self-Balancing Scooter Deals Tracked by Save Bubble

Black Friday 2022 deals experts have listed all the top early hoverboard deals for Black Friday, including savings on all-terrain (off road) hoverboards, hoverboard go karts, seat attachments & more

Compare the top early hoverboard deals for Black Friday, together with all the latest Segway, Razor, GOTRAX & Jetson offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Hoverboard Deals:

Best Hoverboard Deals by Brand:

Best Electric Scooter Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart.com to compare hundreds more live deals right now. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Segway, GoTrax, Jetson and Razor are among the best hoverboard brands, though there are many more highly rated models from other manufacturers available on Walmart and other online retailers. Self-balancing scooters are popular among children and teens in particular due to their hands-free controls and long operating range. Most hoverboards can go as fast as 5 to 10 miles per hour and some are equipped with Bluetooth speakers or LED lights, while a few have all terrain or off-road capabilities.

