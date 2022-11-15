Alaska Radiology Associates, Imaging Associates, and Dicom Systems Implement Enterprise Imaging Workflows to Securely Connect Teleradiology Customers in Support of Patient Care

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems , a leader in enterprise imaging solutions that simplify workflows and interoperability, announced today that their collaboration with Alaska Radiology Associates and Imaging Associates has solved Medical Record Number (MRN) accession issues with the implementation of the Dicom Systems Unifier platform and customized workflows. The Dicom Systems Unifier platform seamlessly integrated into the existing Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) allowing secure connections to teleradiology customers for Alaska Radiology and Imaging Associates' patients. Both organizations saw an improvement in uptime and connectivity with customers using the high-availability solutions provided by Dicom Systems. This multi-phase approach also implemented intelligent DICOM routing, HL7 messaging routing, and DICOM Modality Worklist workflows.

"This has been a true partnership since we deployed Dicom Systems. As we continue to add teleradiology-related ­­and new Imaging Associates sites, I am confident that there will be no scalability or productivity issues. "The Unifier platform is a reliable workhorse," says Ward Hinger, CAO of Alaska Radiology Associates and CEO of Imaging Associates. "It gives us the necessary peace of mind to focus our energy on our clinical mission."

"Alaska's unique connectivity challenges, and the sheer magnitude of its geography, means that healthcare providers, especially diagnosticians, must rely heavily on robust technology to support their fragmented remote patient populations," says Florent Saint-Clair, COO for Dicom Systems. "For over 15 years Dicom Systems has consistently powered remote imaging workflows for healthcare providers to support patient care in the most isolated, technologically austere parts of Alaska, delivering images and reports over low bandwidth and high latency networks."

Alaska Radiology Associates is Alaska's largest private-practice radiology group dedicated to providing a full range of high-quality imaging and professional radiology services Founded in 1969, they provide full spectrum imaging and interventional services for Alaska's largest hospital and a nationally recognized adult and pediatric trauma center. They are the only group to provide full subspecialty reports often in under one hour and 24/7/365 in-house support for the state's largest healthcare system as well as many rural hospitals and clinics.



Imaging Associates is managed by Alaska Radiology Associates, Imaging Associates has multiple sites in southcentral Alaska including Anchorage, Eagle River, and the Mat Su Valley. ­Serving both urban and rural Alaskans, they are the leader in Alaska in introducing new sub-specialized diagnostic exams and utilize the most advanced equipment to provide referring specialists with the information they need to more accurately detect and more successfully treat disease and abnormalities.

Dicom Systems is an enterprise imaging solutions company with roots in DICOM routing. The Unifier platform offers solutions for interoperability, workflow, archiving, cloud, and AI on-ramp, ensuring health data is fully integrated, encrypted, and instantly accessible. To learn more, visit dcmsys.com.

