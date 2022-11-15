Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,480 in the last 365 days.

IQAIR INTRODUCES PERFECTPRO® WHOLE HOUSE AIR PURIFIER SERIES

IQAir's Innovative Whole House Air Cleaning Solutions Provide Homeowners with Superior Performance and Turn-key Installation

GOLDACH, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, announces three new whole home air cleaners. The PerfectPro Series is ideal for homeowners seeking the convenience of a high-performance whole-home air cleaning solution. IQAir offers turnkey, white glove installation.

The PerfectPro Series is IQAir's most compact and easy to install air cleaning solution yet, and it features the industry's lowest pressure drop. Each PerfectPro system is equipped with a high-performance particle filter that combines high-efficiency particle filtration with low air resistance. As a passive filtration system, the PerfectPro Series requires the use of an HVAC system to clean the air.

"In this age of frequent wildfires and airborne viruses, air cleaning in the home is more important than ever. The PerfectPro Series gives the discerning homeowner power to remove even the smallest particles from the air, delivering a clean and healthy home with pristine air," said Frank Hammes, global CEO of IQAir.

PerfectPro Series Models:

  • PerfectPro X 25x30 is compatible with a 5-ton HVAC system and is priced at $3295.
  • PerfectPro X 22x25 is compatible with a 3-ton HVAC system and is priced at $2895.
  • PerfectPro 20x25 is compatible with a 5-ton HVAC system and is priced at $1995.
  • PerfectPro 20x20 is compatible with a 3-ton HVAC system and is priced at $1795.
  • PerfectPro 16x25 is compatible with a 3-ton HVAC system and is priced at $1795.

About IQAir

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments around the world to improve air quality through information, collaboration and technology solutions. The IQAir AirVisual app and website provides real-time air quality data for over 10,000 cities in over 140 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqair-introduces-perfectpro-whole-house-air-purifier-series-301678308.html

SOURCE IQAir

You just read:

IQAIR INTRODUCES PERFECTPRO® WHOLE HOUSE AIR PURIFIER SERIES

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.