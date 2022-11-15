Pace® Founder Steve Vanderboom Honored With American Council of Independent Laboratories' Lifetime Achievement Award

Vanderboom is the first recipient of the Award, granted for outstanding contributions to the ACIL and the laboratory industry since 2012.

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL) awarded Pace® founder Steve Vanderboom its highest honor, the Lewis E. Harris Lifetime Achievement Award at the conclusion of the organization's Annual Meeting held Thursday, Nov. 10, in Indianapolis.

Steve joined the ACIL in 1983 and served on its board until his retirement this October.

Vanderboom founded Pace® in 1978 alongside co-founder Bill O'Connor with the goal of helping their customers understand and navigate a rapidly changing landscape of environmental regulations. In the 44 years since, Pace® has followed the gold standard Vanderboom set, helping to make the world safer and healthier through scientific testing, technological advancement, and leadership on regulatory compliance.

Vanderboom announced his retirement in 2022.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

